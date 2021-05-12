DLT Resolution Inc.: DLT Resolution Reports 487% Sales Growth in Fourth Quarter 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / DLT Resolution, Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), an information technology, cyber security, telecommunications and Union Services company, reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Highlights:

2020 Q4 revenue of $584,000 was 487% higher than 2019 Q4 revenue

2020 annual revenue of $2,161,000 was 366% higher than 2019 annual revenue

2020 annual EBITDA of $78,000 compared to 2019 EDITDA of ($929,000)

"We are pleased to report revenue growth and positive EDITDA despite the business environment made challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic." said John Wilkes, Chief Executive Officer of DLT Resolution Inc., adding "We are currently expanding our service offerings and expect revenue growth will continue to drive our improved financial performance."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

The increase in 2020 fourth quarter revenue to $584,000 from 2019's fourth quarter revenue of $99,000 resulted from revenue generated by Union Strategies, Inc. following the Company's acquisition of its business on January 30, 2020. The Company reported a 2020 fourth quarter net loss of $94,000 as compared to a $377,000 2019 fourth quarter net loss.

John Wilkes concluded, "Our focus is to expand our service offerings in order to grow and diversify our revenues while maintaining positive EBITDA and delivering profitability."

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

DLT RESOLUTION, INC

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,487 $ 13,140 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $44,730 at September 30, 2020 and $0 at December 31, 2019 296,969 34,631 Other current asset 76,587 - Total current assets 385,043 47,771 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 76,963 - Operating lease - right of use asset 9,082 - Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 2,020,358 376,460 Goodwill 914,959 165,022 Total assets $ 3,406,405 $ 589,253 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Bank overdraft $ 32,085 $ 16,782 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 569,650 99,201 Related party payables 35,872 35,880 Interest payable, related party 39,722 34,190 Note payable, related party 81,500 81,500 Notes payable, current portion 5,000 - Lease obligation - operating lease 6,116 - Total current liabilities 769,945 267,553 Notes payable, net of current portion 90,069 5,000 Other long term liability 1,860,000 685,000 Lease obligation - operating lease, net of current portion 2,412 - Total liabilities 2,722,426 957,553 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Series A convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 25,000 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Series B convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; 64,000 and 64,000 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 64,000 64,000 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized; 25,926,287 and 24,395,037 issued; 22,698,787 and 21,167,537 outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 25,926 24,395 Common stock subscribed 14,000 - Additional paid-in capital 4,913,010 4,218,265 Other comprehensive income 719,042 (34,430) Treasury stock, 3,815,000 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, at cost (5,300) (5,300) Accumulated deficit (5,046,699) (4,653,230) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 683,979 (368,300) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 3,406,405 $ 589,253

DLT RESOLUTION, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 599,160 $ 128,482 $ 1,576,960 $ 363,849 Cost of revenue and operating expenses Cost of revenue 317,418 42,264 819,932 114,676 General and administrative 246,487 72,482 615,375 194,852 Depreciation and amortization 1,288 25,768 268,321 76,980 Professional fees 29,060 55,421 93,481 119,842 Goodwill impairment loss (4,768) - 160,594 - Total operating expenses 600,428 198,295 1,957,703 506,350 Loss from operations (1,268) (69,813) (380,743) (142,501) Other income (expense) Gain/(loss) on stock based liability - 267,602 - (227,836) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) (3) 4 (3) 5,353 Loss on investment - - - (331,787) Interest expense (11,817) (1,844) (30,723) (5,471) Total other income (expense) (11,820) 265,762 (30,726) (559,741) Net (loss) income $ (13,088) $ 195,949 $ (411,469) $ (702,242) Basic loss per common share - net (loss) income $ (0.00) $ 0.01 $ (0.02) $ (0.03) Diluted loss per common share - net (loss) income $ (0.00) $ 0.01 $ (0.02) $ (0.03) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 25,926,287 21,170,526 25,760,571 21,113,158 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 25,926,287 21,170,526 25,760,571 21,153,158

