Road Scholar is on the Road Again Beginning July 2021

Nearly 2,000 Boomers and seniors scheduled to travel on 70+ learning adventures this summer

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / ?After more than a year of coronavirus-induced hibernation, Road Scholar participants will be able to resume their journeys of discovery with the educational travel non-profit once again beginning this July. Road Scholar, which serves Boomers and seniors, will operate more than 70 programs between July and August 31, 2021, beginning with two programs that start on July 5: the 10-day "From Monkeys to Macaws: Colonial Costa Rica with Your Grandchild" and the six-day "Hiking Rocky Mountain National Park."

"Our participants are more than ready to engage with the world and with each other," said James Moses, Road Scholar's president, "and we are delighted to accommodate them by operating hundreds of learning adventures this year, beginning in July."

As soon as the Covid-19 vaccine became available to older adults in the United States, Road Scholar participants began enrolling in their next learning adventure. Nearly 50,000 participants called Road Scholar between January-April 2021, with many declaring they were celebrating their new vaccinated status by acting on the travel dreams they'd put on hold for more than a year during the pandemic. As of May 10, nearly 25,000 participants have reserved a program for the second half of 2021, while nearly 20,000 have already secured their programs for 2022.

"What we've missed the most over the past year," said Rob Gattman, a retired chemical engineer from The Villages, Florida and a long-time Road Scholar participant, "is not being able to fulfill the dreams we had planned on for so long." He and his wife are among the first Road Scholar participants to make their return this July.

During the pandemic, Road Scholar developed a series of virtual lectures, day-long and multi-day online learning adventures to engage its community of lifelong learners, helping to stave off loneliness and isolation for participants excited to discover a world of fascinating topics and camaraderie with inquisitive peers. "We are delighted that more than 50,000 participants enrolled in hundreds of our online learning experiences and continued to engage with the Road Scholar community during the pandemic, and we are thrilled to welcome them back into the physical world of learning and travel in just a few weeks," said Mr. Moses.

For the safety of all, participants must be fully vaccinated to attend a Road Scholar program. For more information about "From Monkeys to Macaws: Colonial Costa Rica with Your Grandchild" and "Hiking Rocky Mountain National Park" or any Road Scholar program, please visit www.roadscholar.org or call (800) 454-5768.

