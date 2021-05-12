Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy to Present on May 14 at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) announces that its Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Klenda, will present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place online May 13-14, 2021.

Sign up to get a free pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/.

Mr. Klenda will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. Ur-Energy's presentation will begin at 3:05 p.m. ET on Friday, May 14, 2021.

If you would like to participate in the conference, including scheduling a time to meet with Mr. Klenda, please click on the following link to register for the conference https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/. We look forward to seeing you there.

About Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between small cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeffrey Klenda

Chairman & CEO

866-981-4588

Jeff.Klenda@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646701/Ur-Energy-to-Present-on-May-14-at-the-Benzinga-Global-Small-Cap-Conference