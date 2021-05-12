The service is the first of its kind to be trialed across the Atlantic on a live network and will connect Data Centre locations in New York, London and Frankfurt

Aqua Comms DAC ("Aqua Comms"), the owner and operator of America Europe Connect-1 (AEC-1), America Europe Connect-2 (AEC-2) and CeltixConnect-1 (CC-1) and Telia Carrier, the number one Internet backbone provider, today announced that the two companies have successfully completed a trial with Ciena to offer 400GbE commercial services between New York and Frankfurt.

The trial follows the announcement that Aqua Comms upgraded its two Trans-Atlantic submarine cable routes with Ciena's GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution, which leverages WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optical technology. Aqua Comms provided the Trans-Atlantic capacity and 400GbE service from New York to London with Telia Carrier providing the ongoing terrestrial service from London to Frankfurt demonstrating that their traffic can be passed on seamlessly across their respective transmission networks and utilized on Telia Carrier's IP Backbone (AS1299) with active 400G interfaces routing on both continents.

Aqua Comms' Chief Commercial Officer, Chris Bayly commented: "The trial is an exciting new initiative for Aqua Comms and Telia Carrier as we continue to respond to the growing demand for critical infrastructure services. The alliance with Telia Carrier and Ciena allows us to deliver a truly innovative solution that we believe will deliver efficiencies to our carrier, cloud and content clients as they strive to support the hyper growth traffic between the US and Europe."

Telia Carrier's Vice President, Sales, Ivo Pascucci said: "Staying ahead of our customers' ever-increasing connectivity needs is paramount for us. This 400G pan-continental trial on a production network is all about ensuring the flexibility at all layers of the network, and especially in the underlying high-capacity transport infrastructure required for delivering the best high-performance connectivity for our customers in the US and Europe and for their end-users."

"The race to 400G is on, and Telia Carrier and Aqua Comms continue trailblazing a path in the subsea market by evolving their networks to support the explosive traffic growth and high-bandwidth services driven by the cloud and video streaming," said Ian Clarke, Vice President of Global Submarine Solutions, Ciena. "With WaveLogic 5 Extreme, Aqua Comms and Telia Carrier offer new 400GbE services to customers over the critical transatlantic route between New York and Frankfurt."

About Aqua Comms DAC

Aqua Comms DAC is an Irish incorporated Carriers' Carrier company, domiciled in Ireland. Its principal activities are the ownership and operation of a group of companies that provide capacity services across a subsea fibre optic telecommunications network. Aqua Comms DAC is the owner and operator of America Europe Connect-1 (AEC-1), America Europe Connect-2 (AEC-2), and CeltixConnect-1 (CC-1). The company continues to build on its vision of efficient submarine infrastructure ownership with membership of the HAVFRUE consortium and development of CeltixConnect-2 and North Sea Connect, bridging the North Atlantic between North America and Northern Europe. In April 2021, Aqua Comms DAC was acquired by Digital 9 Infrastructure plc (D9), an LSE listed investment trust supported by investment manager Triple Point Investment Management LLP. To learn more about Aqua Comms and its portfolio of subsea cable systems visit www.aquacomms.com. To learn more about D9 visit www. https://www.d9infrastructure.com/.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Teliacarrier.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

