Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cedergrenska AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (210/21)

Listing of Cedergrenska AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Cedergrenska AB (publ), company
registration number 559144-0697, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Cedergrenska AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can
meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be May 25,
2021. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 9 999 240 shares.

Shares

Short name:                CEDER          
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 1 11 599 240       
ISIN code:                SE0015949946      
Round Lot:                1            
Order book ID:              224129         
Company Registration Number:       559144-0697       
Market segment:              First North STO/8    
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
MIC code:                 SSME          
Trading currency:             SEK           


1 See prospectus page 37 and 38.

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 25, 2021 up to and including
May 26, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 37 and 38 in the prospectus. 

Classification

Code Name            
40  Consumer Discretionary   
4020 Consumer Products & Services
