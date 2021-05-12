According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.K. drug for abuse testing devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 275.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.K. Drug for Abuse Testing Devices Market:

Key trends in the market include development of novel drug testing equipment is the major factor that is expected to drive growth of the U.K. drug for abuse testing devices market over the forecast period. For instance, In September 2016, the Drägerwerk Ag Co. KgaA Company launched Alcotest 5820, the latest generation of breath alcohol testing devices. It is a compact, handheld instrument that delivers reliable breath alcohol tests with very short response time.

Furthermore, Market players are focused on adopting various inorganic growth strategies such as partnership are expected to drive the growth of the U.K. drug for abuse testing devices market. For instance, In August 2019, Intoximeters, Inc. partnered with Abbott Laboratories to market Abbott's SoToxa Mobile Test System, a handheld oral fluid roadside testing solution that rapidly and reliably detects recent drug use. This partnership will aid law enforcement agencies in their efforts to reduce the rate of drugged driving, which has become a serious road safety issue.

Key Market Takeaways:

U.K. drug for abuse testing devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period due to key players in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition which is expected to drive the market over forecast period. For instance, In January 2019, Orasure Technologies, Inc. acquired two privately-held companies called CoreBiome, an analytical service provider company and Novosanis, a medical devices manufacturer and distributor company. This acquisition will help Orasure to add differentiated products and services to its portfolio in order to expand its product portfolio.

On the basis of sample type, saliva segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR in the U.K. drug of abuse testing devices over the forecast period. Increasing product launches by key players is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, UK Drug Testing along with its lead partner ALLTEST announced the launch of the latest saliva drug testing kit in the U.K. It is available in two drug test combinations; DSD-867/MET/C and DSD-8127C.

Among end user, Federal departments segment is expected to exhibit higher CAGR in the U.K. drug for abuse testing devices market over the forecast period. For instance, a U.K.-based company, Intelligent Fingerprinting, launched world's first portable fingerprint-based drug screening system in 2017.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the U.K. drug for abuse testing devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc, Lifeloc Technologies Inc, Lifeloc Technologies Inc, Lion Laboratories Limited, OraSure Technologies, Inc, Omega Laboratories, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Premier Biotech, Inc, Psychemedics Corporation, Innovative Testing Solutions, Biopanda Reagents Ltd, Alpha Laboratories, Matrix Diagnostics, Atlas Medical, Rapid Labs Limited, and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

U.K. Drug for Abuse Testing Device Market, By Product Type: Immunoassay Analyzers Chromatography Instruments Breathalyzers Semiconductor-based Breathalyzer Infrared (IR) Based Breathalyzer Fuel Cell-based Breathalyzer Oral Fluid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Drug Testing Cups DIP Cards Drug Testing Cassettes Consumables Assay Kits Calibrators and Controls Others



U.K. Drug for Abuse Testing Device Market, By Sample Type: Urine Breathe Saliva Hair Others



U.K. Drug for Abuse Testing Device Market, By End user: Hospitals Federal Departments Rehabilitation Centers Diagnostic Laboratories Academic Institutes and Research Centers Others



