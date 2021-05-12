U.S. Gold Corp. to Present Advancements in its Mining Assets at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 14th

Company to provide updates on 2021 Summer Field Season Program at the CK Gold Project and exploration plans for the Maggie Creek, Keystone and Challis Gold Projects

ELKO, Nev., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, today announced that the Company will participate at an upcoming Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, being held virtually on May 13-14, 2021.

Edward Karr, U.S. Gold Corp.'s Founder is scheduled to present at 10:10 a.m. E.T. on May 14, and will be available for questions after his presentation.

Details

Event: Benzinga Virtual Global SmallCap Conference

Dates:May 13-14, 2021

Time: 10:10-10:30 a.m. ET

Registration: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqVhCXiznUE

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders, helping attendees learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules and take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities. The conference also will help connect small cap companies with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

Institutional investors who would like to attend U.S. Gold Corp.'s presentation can register now at: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates available on the US. Gold Corp. website. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to implement future exploration programs, COVID-19 uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources

We may use certain terms on this press release, which are defined in Canadian Institute of Metallurgy guidelines, the guidelines widely followed to comply with Canadian National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). We advise U.S. investors that these terms are not recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). However, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Note that a preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature, and it includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied that would enable them to be classified as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary assessment will be realized.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:

+1 800 557 4550

ir@usgoldcorp.gold

www.usgoldcorp.gold