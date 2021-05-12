Anzeige
WKN: A2JMS4 ISIN: SE0011166941 Ticker-Symbol: 3AD 
GlobeNewswire
12.05.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and change of ISIN for Epiroc AB (82/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Epiroc Aktiebolag's annual general meeting, held
on 28 April, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
May 14, 2021. The order book will not change. 



Short name:                 EPI A           
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0011166933       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 12, 2021       
New ISIN code:                SE0015658109       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 14, 2021       



Short name:                 EPI B           
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0011166941       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 12, 2021       
New ISIN code:                SE0015658117       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 14, 2021       



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
