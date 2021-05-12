Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and change of ISIN for Epiroc AB (82/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Epiroc Aktiebolag's annual general meeting, held on 28 April, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 14, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: EPI A Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0011166933 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 12, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015658109 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 14, 2021 Short name: EPI B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0011166941 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 12, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015658117 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 14, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB