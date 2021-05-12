Starburst Announces the General Availability of Galaxy, a Cloud-based Managed Service That Offers Fast & Easy Trino Deployment on AWS

After two months of successful beta testing, the fully automated, cloud-native product provides the fastest access to data silos to power better data-driven business decisions

BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, today announced General Availability of its fully managed cloud offering, Starburst Galaxy, at the AWS Americas Summit. This comes after the beta product was released in February 2021. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Starburst Galaxy removes the time and complexity associated with traditional data warehousing models that require data to be copied and ingested before being available for analysis. Instead, Galaxy allows you to query data where it lives and accelerate data-driven decision making.

Starburst is seeing adoption for Galaxy by leading technology, retail, and e-commerce organizations that are operating in the cloud-first era. These customers are striving for faster access to their data in order to make better business decisions. Starburst Galaxy provides the easiest path to getting started with Trino (formerly known as PrestoSQL), the fastest distributed query engine. Galaxy dramatically simplifies deployment and application development by handling complex processes such as configuration, upgrades, and scaling seamlessly within the platform. Starburst Galaxy speeds time-to-insight with production-ready Trino, built-in security, and an easy-to-use interface.

"As companies strive to become data-driven, data teams need easier solutions that help them quickly uncover the value in their data," said Matt Fuller, co-founder and VP of Product at Starburst. "With the GA of Galaxy, we're ready to help cloud-native businesses that want to query data across the data lake in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) & AWS Glue. We will also continue to rapidly roll out new features that give companies the benefit of a cloud-based managed service across any data storage in a cloud environment."

Starburst Galaxy is designed for customers who need to quickly access more data with the tools and skills they already have. Key benefits include:

Access to familiar technologies and tools: Query data from your data lake in Amazon S3 and AWS Glue Data Catalog using your favorite business intelligence or SQL-based tool

Query data from your data lake in Amazon S3 and AWS Glue Data Catalog using your favorite business intelligence or SQL-based tool Better and faster decision-making on more data for data consumers: Complete lifecycle management of Trino clusters within your own Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC)

Complete lifecycle management of Trino clusters within your own Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) Reduced data movement and copy burden for data engineers: Provision and run your first SQL query in under an hour

Provision and run your first SQL query in under an hour Reduced infrastructure management overhead for data operations pros: Transparent pricing based on per hour consumption and pay through AWS Marketplace.

Matt Aslett, Research Director at 451 Research, recently published a report, Starburst Previews Galaxy For Analytics Acceleration Across Multi-cloud and Hybrid IT, and stated, "Starburst Galaxy provides cluster monitoring, as well as a notebooks development environment through which data engineers can explore, query and visualize data sources, as well as create notebooks for sharing with data analysts."

"We partnered early with Starburst because their products aligned with our goal to help organizations get answers from data in minutes instead of months," said Kaycee Lai, CEO and Founder of Promethium, a Starburst Galaxy beta customer and partner. "The Starburst Galaxy cloud-based service allows us to focus on providing a highly differentiated solution for delivering data as a service. Because Galaxy greatly simplifies and accelerates deployment and management of Trino, we can spend more time innovating on core NLP, AI, and collaboration capabilities so that customers can get answers from their data quickly, no matter where the data is."

Starburst is uniquely qualified to offer this managed Trino offering. Starburst's team includes pioneers in query engine and database development, including all four creators of the open source project.

Starburst Galaxy is now generally available on AWS, with additional cloud providers becoming available in the future. For more information, visit https://www.starburst.io/platform/starburst-galaxy/.

About Starburst

Starburst unlocks the value of data by making it fast and easy to access anywhere. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business.

