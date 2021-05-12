Fuse Network Launches Fuse Cash, a Stable Coin Wallet for the Masses Featuring In-App Decentralized Exchange

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading, payments-focussed blockchain player Fuse Network has announced the public launch of its consumer-facing mobile wallet Fuse Cash .

The intuitive, blockchain-native wallet allows anyone to create an account using a phone number. Users are then able to load money into their digital wallet via credit card or bank transfer. Deposits are converted into FuseDollar (fUSD), a USD-pegged stable coin that is fully-backed by USD Coin (USDC).

In App Crypto Swaps.

As well as being able to send money to anyone, anywhere in the world 24/7/365 with zero fees, users are also able to trade their FuseDollar for other digital assets thanks to a unique, in-app swapping function.

Assets available for swapping within the app include Fuse (FUSE), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), The Graph (GRT), Kyber Network Crystal (KNC), Chainlink (LINK) & GoodDollar (G$). More assets will be added with user demand and in collaboration with token projects that partner with the Fuse ecosystem.

5% APR on FuseDollar (fUSD) holdings.

The combination of feeless payments, easy to use bank to wallet deposits and in-app crypto swaps makes Fuse Cash one of the most innovative gateways for ordinary people to access decentralized finance (DeFi). Adding to this ease of use, users will soon also be eligible to earn 5% APR simply by holding FuseDollar in their Fuse Cash wallet.

In order to supercharge Fuse Cash adoption, credit card and bank transfer depositing fees have been waived for a limited time.

About Fuse

Fuse Network is a project and ecosystem featuring a fast and low-cost Ethereum-compatible blockchain and a robust plug-and-play mobile-centric crypto payment infrastructure.

Fuse Cash is available for download on both Android and iOS .

