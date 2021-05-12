Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Nasdaq Vilnius: Orders in orderbook of AB Grigeo are flushed due to the corporate action
WKN: A0B6TQ ISIN: LT0000102030 Ticker-Symbol: WM8 
12.05.2021 | 15:05
Nasdaq Vilnius: Orders in orderbook of AB Grigeo are flushed due to the corporate action

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in Grigeo AB (GRG1L, ISIN code
LT0000102030) orderbook on 13-05-2021 due to the impact of the corporate action
(the increase of the authorized capital from the Company's own funds) on the
price of security more than 10%. 
May 13, 2021 is the Ex-day.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
