Nasdaq Vilnius: Orders in orderbook of AB Grigeo are flushed due to the corporate action

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in Grigeo AB (GRG1L, ISIN code LT0000102030) orderbook on 13-05-2021 due to the impact of the corporate action (the increase of the authorized capital from the Company's own funds) on the price of security more than 10%. May 13, 2021 is the Ex-day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.