Season 7 Update is now live with new Karts, Characters, Tracks, Pets, and more

Racers prepare to party with over 23 million players asKartRider Rush+ celebrates its one year anniversary with new content available today. This celebration features new Season 7 content including new karts, characters, tracks, and costumes with exclusive LINE FRIENDS characters and content featuring fan-favorites BROWN and his friends including CONY and SALLY to commemorate the special occasion!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005208/en/

KartRider Rush+ (Graphic: Business Wire)

The KartRider Rush+ one year anniversary celebration comes with a massive amount of items and rewards for players to enjoy. First players can collect a variety of coins with the login and online events that allows them to earn different amounts of coins based on how many times they log on to play and how long they play in game. The anniversary also includes the 'Dear Friends' event for players returning to the game to earn upgraded title levels and the 'Friends Forever' event for those new to the game where they can earn different prizes.

The Season 7 update comes equipped with a series of new Karts the Cotton Lite, Ranger, Regalia, Froyo Flier, and Trailmaster are all available in game now. Racers will get to explore new cities like New York, London and Paris in the update with the introduction of new tracks such as Ancient Ruins, Paris Eiffel Tower, and New York Rally.

Available now, the latest in the LINE FRIENDS X KartRider Rush+collaboration has arrived to commemorate the anniversary and will allow players to unlock the exclusive CONY Kart, the playable character BROWN and his adorable friend SALLY. These charming pals can be earned by completing a series of in-game events along with special SALLY items including a Hoodie, Balloon, and Mask.

To learn more about the LINE FRIENDS X KartRider Rush+ collaboration and Season 7 update, visit kartrush.nexon.com and follow @KRRushPlus on Twitter for more information.

Social Media: Twitter InstagramTwitch YouTube Discord

Press Assets:

KartRider Rush+ Season 7 Trailer

About KartRider Rush+https://kartrush.nexon.com

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart accommodating every level, from racing novice to drifting champion.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

About LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that originally started from BROWN FRIENDS, created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. Taking a step further, the company has emerged as a global creative studio by offering diversified content based on its wide array of Intellectual Property (IP)s including 'BT21', characters created together with global boy band BTS. LINE FRIENDS is also expanding its IP based business by partnering with various media and game companies such as Netflix, featuring in the original animated series, SUPERCELL's 'Brawl Stars' and NEXON's 'KartRider'. LINE FRIENDS also has collaborated with a number of renowned brands including Bang&Olufsen, Converse, LAMY, and Leica, all aligned with the company's philosophy and value to release premium character products. LINE FRIENDS has operated more than 264 stores in a total of 15 markets in trend-leading cities such as New York, LA, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Since it became an independent company in January 2015, LINE FRIENDS continues to win the hearts of Millennials and Gen Z worldwide through interactive digital communication and differentiated brand experience across multiple retail touchpoints including its online sales platforms. For more information, please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005208/en/

Contacts:

Nexon America

Yoonmi Park

yopark@nexon.com