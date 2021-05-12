Fox Ellis Agency: Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira Launches First Ever "Hatching" NFT

Lightweight Title Contender Offers Two-Part NFT Leading Up to Title Fight at UFC 262

CONCORD, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Fox Ellis Agency, a full-service talent marketing, branding and blockchain agency, today announced that Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira will offer the first ever "hatching" NFT (non-fungible token). This one-of-a-kind NFT will be auctioned off starting today, May 12, 2021 at 9 a.m. ET, as a two-part release, with the second piece to be revealed to the winning bidder on May 15th, 2021, the night of UFC 262. In addition to the hidden NFT, the auction winner will receive tickets to Oliveira's next fight, a personal thank you video from the most-submission-wins record holder himself, and a pair of Oliveira's autographed MMA gloves. This is a unique opportunity, granting only one lucky bidder the access to a groundbreaking experience.

Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira releases first ever "hatching" one-of-one NFT prior to UFC 262

"I want to show fans and future fighters like me that there are new ways to generate income to help finance their dreams," said Oliveira. "I am a fighter from an underprivileged community in Brazil, where my father worked very hard to find ways to pay for my training when I was young. Community is everything to me, which is why I want to share my journey with my fans around the world that have supported me throughout my time as a professional fighter."

Oliveira partnered with Fox Ellis to help auction his NFTs on a global marketplace to further connect directly with fans and allow them to join him on his path to the title. In doing so, he's using this time in history to show the next generation of athletes that you don't need to be a "crypto" fan to leverage blockchain technology to monetize and protect your brand identity. As Oliveira works to continue to grow the sport he's committed to working with partners, such as Fox Ellis, to embrace the idea that all athletes should take an active role in controlling their personal brand and public identity.

An athlete's name, image, likeness (NIL) is one of their most valuable assets. For the past 50 years athletes have relied on teams, leagues, and others to help them connect with fans and monetize their brand identity. Through Fox Ellis' program, Oliveira connects directly with his own community of fans and rewards them for their support in a new way by leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs.

"The significance of NFTs and blockchain technology is far greater than a trend," said Michael Browning, co-founder, Fox Ellis Agency. "We're bringing the power of this technology to individuals and brands alike. With the help of our partners at IPrivata, Kred and Liquiditeam, Fox Ellis not only connects its clients directly to their fans, but protects their most precious possession, their data and digital identity."

About Fox Ellis

Fox Ellis is a full-service talent marketing, branding and blockchain agency based in Concord, New Hampshire. The Fox Ellis-ID platform empowers athletes, artists, and content creators to control their self-sovereign identity, protect themselves during and after their professional careers, and connect with a new global audience of Gen Z fans. With a unique combination of traditional branding and digital authentication, Fox Ellis-ID leverages NFTs built on blockchain technology to protect brand value, reduce transaction costs, and provide incremental revenue streams across all aspects of a creators' activities.

