Food Processing Equipment Market worth $ 84.88 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.85 % CAGR: Verified Market Research

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Food Processing Equipment Market" By Mode of Operation (Automatic and Non-Automatic), By Type (Processing Equipment and Pre-Processing Equipment), By Application (Bakery & Confectionaries, Meat, Poultry and Seafood & Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Food Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 53.88 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 84.88 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.85% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Food Processing Equipment Market Overview

One of the primary growth drivers of The Global Food Processing Equipment Market is the rising concerns about the nutrition value and safety of the food. This is evident by the fact that the 2019 R&D survey by foodprocessing.com reveals that. According to Innova, close to three-quarters of American consumers "strongly agree" that it's important for foods to have mostly recognizable ingredients.

According to a poll by PR agency Ingredient Communications, just about that many are willing to pay more for such products. The rising concern about the quality of food is the due to an increase in population and a rise in disposable income. Market players also try to come up with new and improved food products by the means of increase in their research and development activities. In a 2019 R&D survey by Foodprocessing.com, more than 35% of the participants laid their emphasis on the introduction of new food products in the market. Increased R&D to introduce new food products in the market increases the demand for food processing equipment, thus helping to grow the Global Food Processing Equipment Market. The world's top 61 leading food and drink companies collectively invested €8.7 billion in R&D in 2012. Out of these 61 companies, 17 are based in the EU and invested €2.3 billion in 2012. The amount of incremental expenditure on research and development is expected to be responsible for further market boom. Rising government concerns about the quality of food is also propelling market growth.

Key Developments in Food Processing Equipment Market

In 2021, Italy launched its first ever mega food park project in India involving food processing facilities as the two sides plan to expand ties in the backdrop of PM Narendra Modi's proposed visit there.

launched its first ever mega food park project in involving food processing facilities as the two sides plan to expand ties in the backdrop of PM Narendra Modi's proposed visit there. In 2019, GEA had launched a new high-performance system for improving the quality and yield of meat and poultry products, without interrupting the production process. The MultiJector is an automated brine injection system, which will make it easier for food processors and result in a juicier and more flavourful final dish, especially for lean cuts of meat that tend to dry out during cooking.

In 2020, Middleby Corporation acquired RAM Fry Dispensers, a business unit of Automated Equipment LLC based in Red Wing, Minnesota , U.S., which specializes in automated frozen fry dispensing equipment

The major players in the market are JBT Corporation (U.S), SPX Flow, Inc. (U.S), Krones AG (Germany), The Middleby Corporation (U.S), Marel (Iceland), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), Bühler AG (Switzerland), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), BAADER Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden) among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Food Processing Equipment Market On the basis of Operation, Type and Application and Geography.

Food Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

Automatic



Semi-Automatic

Food Processing Equipment Market by Type

Processing Equipment



Pre-Processing Equipment

Food Processing Equipment Market by Application

Bakery & Confectionaries



Meat, Poultry, & Seafood



Beverage



Dairy



Fruit, Nut, & Vegetable



Grains



Others

Food Processing Equipment Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

