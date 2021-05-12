Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021
Dow Jones News
12.05.2021 | 15:31
Infinix Launches Award Winning NOTE 10 Pro Series

DJ Infinix Launches Award Winning NOTE 10 Pro Series 

Infinix 
Infinix Launches Award Winning NOTE 10 Pro Series 
12-May-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Infinix Launches Award Winning NOTE 10 Pro Series 
Powerful Performance. Iconic Design 
 
SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 12 May 2021 - Infinix today launched the all-new NOTE 10 series, a new portfolio of 
premium smartphones including the NOTE 10, NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro near-field communication (NFC). Showcasing a 
super fluid display, powerful MediaTek gaming processors, cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera and 
optimized 5000mAh battery with fast-charge technology, the NOTE 10 series is crafted to enhance and optimize work and 
entertainment experiences for everyone. 
 
 
"We know today's smartphone enthusiasts want a device that balances style with the latest innovative technology for a 
truly immersive experience," said Manfred Hong, Senior Product Director at Infinix. "The NOTE 10 series perfectly 
balances functionality; aesthetics, style, innovation, texture and color functionality, to create the ideal, all-around 
device for professionals, entertainment lovers and everyday users alike." 
 
The iF Design 2021 award winning NOTE 10 Pro delivers a balance between the physical and virtual worlds, the calmness 
and serenity of Mother Nature and the modern geometric interiors and décor designs of luxury brands. The back panel is 
uniquely divided into two sections with the bottom half completely textured in juxtaposition with the glossy top. The 
design is available in four colors: 95° Black, 7° Purple, Emerald Green (exclusive to NOTE 10) and Nordic Secret 
(exclusive to NOTE 10 Pro). 
 
A Stunning Visual Experience 
 
The NOTE 10 series creates the perfect viewing experience with a 6.95" full high definition (FHD+) display, and a 91% 
screen-to-body ratio with 480 nits of peak brightness and 1500:1 color contrast ratio for sharp, crystal clear visuals. 
Graphics and images seamlessness glide due to the 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is perfect for 
watching movies, scrolling content or gaming. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light, users will enjoy hours of 
use without suffering from eye fatigue and discomfort. 
 
The NOTE 10 series delivers stunning professional-quality images and beautiful nightscape imagery, both in daylight and 
at night. To capture amazing selfies, the NOTE 10 series is equipped with a 16MP AI Beautify Selfie front-facing camera 
with two frontal flashes. The NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro NFC are loaded with an intuitive AI-powered four-in-one lens 
comprising 120° field of view (FOV) ultra-wide angle, super macro lens, 5P lens, black and white lens and portrait 
lens, which are all integrated into a rear-facing 64 megapixels (MP) 6P ultra night camera. 
 
For ultra-smooth and effortless filming, the NOTE 10 series also offers 4K resolution shooting capabilities in both the 
front and rear cameras using leading video-enhancement algorithms from Imint's Vidhance Video Stabilization solution 
and auto-blur video shooting. Now, users can capture their breathtaking moments with confidence. 
 
Packed with Power & Performance 
 
For super-fast data processing and response times, the NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro NFC are powered by the award-winning 
MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Paired with MediaTek's HyperEngine Gaming Technology, users benefit from 50% faster 
response times, stronger connectivity and low latency reduction by utilizing two Wi-Fi bands or routers at the same 
time. 
 
MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor for NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro NFC, comprises: 
 - A octa-core central processing unit (CPU) with two powerful Arm Cortex-A76 processors cores clocked up to 2.05GHz, 
  plus six Cortex-A55 efficiency-focused processors 
 - An Arm Mali-G76 MC4 graphics processing unit (GPU) with speeds that boost to 900MHz 
 - Memory storage of 256 GB and 8GB RAM 
 
MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor for the NOTE 10, contains: 
 - A 64-bit octa-core processor with two performance core ARM Cortex-A75 and six power-efficient core Cortex-A55 CPUs 
  clocked at 2.0GHz and 1.8GHz respectively 
 - One of the fastest GPUs, the ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, clocking at 1GHz 
 - Memory storage of 128 GB and 8 GB RAM (NOTE 10 Pro) & 6GB RAM (NOTE 10). 
 
The NOTE 10 series features a range of upgraded and new innovative technologies and features, such as: 
 
 - A 5000mAh Battery and 33W Fast Charge Technology: The NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro NFC are fueled by a 5000mAh 
  battery with 33W quick charge technology. The NOTE 10 offers user a 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The 
  batteries are integrated with Ultra Power Mode, providing an extra 58 hours of calling time when the battery 
  reaches 5% capacity, 25% of battery backup with the Power Marathon Technology and safe fast-charge technology. 
 
 - UFS 2.2 Storage Technology: The NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro NFC offers a staggering 256GB storage capacity and 
  delivers a maximum transfer of 5,830 Mb/s for reading and writing, improving the speed and multitasking 
  capabilities for users. 
 
 - Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster: The NOTE 10 series incorporates Infinix's Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster 
  optimization engine software, which works with the smartphone's hardware to improve graphic image stability and 
  screen sensitivity. The software intelligently adjusts the operating speed of the CPUs and GPUs and allocates 
  resources to improve images and movements in different gaming scenarios. 
 
 - DTS Audio and AI Noise Cancelling: Providing a surround sound quality with support for high-frequency game scenes, 
  the NOTE 10 series are embedded with dual speakers, AI noise reduction sound technology, DTS audio processing and 
  sound localization. 
 
 - Secure and Convenient Access Points: Users are able to access the NOTE 10 series with a side-mounted fingerprint 
  and 3D face unlock capabilities. 
 
 - Android XOS 7.6: The Android XOS 7.6 software incorporated into the NOTE 10 series provides users with tools such 
  as Xnote 5.0 to take notes and write down ideas, X-Proof to obscure the screen when using the phone in public and 
  Thunder Back Mode 2.0 easily accommodates two apps simultaneously on the same screen 
 
Availability 
The NOTE 10 Pro will be priced at USD259 & the NOTE 10 will be priced at USD199. The series will be available in May and 
include variations based on customer and market demands. Prices may vary region to region. 
 
Stay tuned to social media & website updates for rollout announcements. 
 
About Infinix: 
Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile 
devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on 
developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and 
performance. Infinix devices are trendy, energetic, attainable & progressive with the end-user at the forefront of 
every step forward. 
 
With "THE FUTURE IS NOW" as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today's youth to stand out from the crowd and 
show the world who they are & what they stand for. 
 
The company's portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, 
the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% 
during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating premium designed flagship-level devices offering striking 
designs and strong value propositions. 
 
For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ 
 
Media Contacts: 
Skye Chen (Head of Global PR) 
skye.chen@infinixmobility.com 
 
Racepoint Global 
Infinix@racepointglobal.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1195868 12-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=4b3650b7051acc66a01beeb9454f697e 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195868&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
