ControlUp Expands Portfolio of VMware Solutions to Monitor End User Connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp, the recognized leader in digital experience monitoring and optimization, announced today an expanded portfolio to deliver on the promise of the work from anywhere digital experience on VMware Horizon virtual desktop environments. New visibility into end user connectivity, provides the essential data system administrators need to improve user satisfaction and productivity wherever they work.

"Remote work isn't the 'new normal'; it's now just normal. This change in workstyle has placed challenges in the path of IT, as they have to now manage not just several offices or branches, but innumerable remote work locations," said Yoni Avital, COO and Co-Founder at ControlUp. "Previously, system administrators were unable to factor in local performance issues to diagnose system problems. Now, we are able to provide the data they had been missing to optimize the employee digital experience." ControlUp has added the following capabilities to its VMware Horizon solutions portfolio:

ControlUp Remote DX - end-to-end visibility into the employee digital experience, regardless of their location, by monitoring local network performance, including Wi-Fi strength and speed, as well as user device ISP connectivity measurements.

ControlUp Scoutbees - continuous synthetic transaction testing that proactively alerts IT of issues related to the availability and performance of applications, desktops and network resources. The solution allows IT Operations teams to quickly identify the cause of any problems and address them before user productivity is impacted.

- continuous synthetic transaction testing that proactively alerts IT of issues related to the availability and performance of applications, desktops and network resources. The solution allows IT Operations teams to quickly identify the cause of any problems and address them before user productivity is impacted. ControlUp SOLVE - the overall health of the end user computing (EUC) environment visualized, end-to-end, on a single dashboard in real time, including the ability to drill down to see detailed metrics for a particular aspect of the infrastructure, all the way down to the users' session process level.

The ControlUp digital experience monitoring and optimization platform gives IT flexibility and control, making it possible for them to monitor Horizon virtual desktops and applications, and the Horizon infrastructure, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The solution delivers out-of-the-box automation and remediation workflows that reduce the time, effort, and cost involved in identifying, troubleshooting, and remediating VDI issues. ControlUp combines information retrieved from VMware Horizon's API, providing deep visibility into the entire virtualization stack, including hosts, storage, network, and user sessions.

"Troubleshooting and fast remediation of VDI issues are challenging due to the multitude of components involved, from the data center, to the cloud, to the endpoint," said Bharath Rangarajan, Vice President of Product Management for VMware's End User Computing business. "VMware and ControlUp are collaborating to address these issues and deliver a great user experience consistently to VMware Horizon customers."

To try Advanced Monitoring for Horizon Universal License powered by ControlUp, please visit MyVMware.com sign up for a free 90-day trial license.

About ControlUp

ControlUp's Digital Employee Experience management platform gives IT increased visibility and control over employees' digital experience, no matter where they work-in the office, from home or on the road-or the type of workspace they use: virtual, physical or cloud. ControlUp analytics harnesses anonymous operational metadata from thousands of organizations to help IT and help desk teams make informative, data-driven decisions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D in Israel, ControlUp is backed by JVP and K1 Investment Management. For more information, visit us at www.controlup.com.

