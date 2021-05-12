Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Milliardär und "Starinvestor" verdoppelt jetzt seine Position in einem Pennystock
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2021 | 15:52
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 12

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.

The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 2021 Redemption Point was 347,580 (representing 0.096% of the issued share capital).

A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2021 Redemption Point, being 28 May 2021, setting out the Redemption details.

Contact details:

Miton Group plc
Gervais WilliamsGervais.williams@premiermiton.com020 3714 1500
Martin TurnerMartin.turner@premiermiton.com
Panmure Gordon
Sapna Shahsapna.shah@panmure.com020 7886 2783


LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.