Benu Networks, the team radically simplifying the edge, announced today that its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solution now supports the Telecom Infra Project's OpenWiFi Controller with the ability to manage OpenWiFi compliant third party Wi-Fi access points (APs).

Benu Networks' Remote Workforce and Enterprise SASE solutions make it easier than ever to secure network traffic, dynamically launch services, and manage the TIP OpenWiFi family of Access Points (APs). The OpenWiFi platform reimagines the way Enterprise grade Wi-Fi networks are built and deployed by leveraging open-source development, rigorous automated testing, and the power of community to create an entirely new option for Wi-Fi service providers.

"We're excited to have innovative companies like Benu Networks bring valuable solutions to market utilizing the TIP OpenWiFi platform," said David Hutton, Chief Engineer, TIP. "We believe their approach to SASE and Remote Workforce connectivity offers a flexible way for carriers to address the new market need."

TIP OpenWiFi is a disaggregated Wi-Fi software system, offered as a free open source that includes both a cloud controller SDK and AP firmware, capable of running on a rich variety of Indoor and Outdoor AP hardware, designed and validated by TIP to work seamlessly together.

"We're thrilled to see our SASE Solution play an integral role in the OpenWiFi Platform," said Mads Lillelund, CEO at Benu Networks. "Our vision for the industry has always prioritized disaggregated, interoperable technologies, and we couldn't be more excited to participate in shaping that future."

The OpenWiFi project, driven by a global base of operators, managed service providers, vendors and industry organization, makes it easy for carriers to leverage a diverse supply chain of interoperable Wi-Fi APs while using Benu's TIP WiFi Controller for consistent management and services enablement.

Benu Networks is also working closely with other TIP project groups, such as the Open Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) Project, an initiative within the Open Optical Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group's Disaggregated Open Routers (DOR) sub-group.

About Benu Networks

Benu Networks is a leading software and solutions provider, simplifying the edge. With over a decade in the industry, Benu Networks delivers solutions to instantly transform legacy access networks, elastically manage services, and carve the path to 5G. For more information, please visit the Benu Networks' website: www.benunetworks.com. Follow us on Twitter @benunets.

About the Telecom Infra Project

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. Founded in 2016, TIP is a community of diverse members that includes hundreds of companies from service providers and technology partners, to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. We are working together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high-quality connectivity that the world needs now and in the decades to come. Find out more: www.telecominfraproject.com

