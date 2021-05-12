FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 May 2021

London and Associated Properties PLC

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

This is to confirm that London and Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or "the Company") has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 and Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on Tuesday, 15 June 2021).

The document is now available on the Company's website and a copy posted to all shareholders who requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

An RNS announcement of the text of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM was made on 7 May 2021.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office, 24 Bruton Place, London, W1J 6NE and is available for download from www.lap.co.uk.

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary, LAP. Tel: 020 7415 5000