BTS GROUP AB (publ) a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named a Top 25 Sales Training Companies 2021 by Selling Power.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the world's leading sales training companies," said Rene Groeneveld, Global Head of BTS's Sales and Marketing Practice. "2020 challenged BTS to deliver world-class solutions in a fully virtual environment. We took the opportunity to innovate, helping sellers, sales leaders and marketeers shift the way they sell and communicate. Leveraging these new capabilities, we are excited by the possibility of enabling our clients' success."

Companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application, which included their offerings for training and retention, innovative solutions, unique contributions to the sales training marketplace, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main criteria for evaluation included:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market Strength of client satisfaction

Selling Power also considered feedback from over 350 clients, which included:

"They have been nimble with changes related to COVID-19 and have provided great 'value add' activities to continually strengthen the relationship"

"Our experiences have been exemplary and have far exceeded our expectations"

"Simply the best training and coaching in our industry"

"Skilled, knowledgeable, and very experienced at driving sales performance through training and coaching"

"An integral part of our transformation journey. We are so grateful for their expertise and contributions"

Selling Power advises CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders to leverage the list to find the right sales training partner for success in the hybrid-virtual environment.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm that partners with clients to enable strategy execution. We provide the skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their daily work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, care deeply about delivering results, and inspire people do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About SellingPower

Selling Power has been the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005650/en/

Contacts:

Rick Cheatham

CMO

rick.cheatham@bts.com

+1 (512) 897-9594