Mukuru Wins the Most Innovative Online Remittance App in the Global Brands Magazine - FinTech Awards 2021

LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mukuru Africa (Pty) Ltd was awarded the "Most Innovative Online Remittance App" in South Africa by Global Brands Magazine during 2021 FinTech Awards Program. Mukuru Africa was recognized by the jury for their successful efforts in creating a reliable financial banking ecosystem.

Founded in 2004 in the United Kingdom, Mukuru is an Africa-based Fintech company that gives the emerging consumer, access to affordable and reliable financial services. Their foundation is built on international money transfers and today as the largest Money Transfer provider in Africa enables over 8 million customers to move money into, out of, and around Africa.

Mr. Andy Jury, Chief Executive Officer of Mukuru commented, "We appreciate the work done by the Global Brands Awards in highlighting exceptional service and performance and we see this award as an acknowledgement of all the hard work and passion our people have put into delivering the finest fintech products and services that take their cue from our customers' needs and aspirations for greater financial security and a better life.

"Our customers have been asking for a Mukuru App, and we made sure to develop and present a solution that empowers individuals to send money back home to their families in an even safer and more convenient way. Mukuru has always given its customers the ability to transact when and wherever they need to through our existing USSD and WhatsApp offerings - the Mukuru App adds a richer experience and more control for a customer to manage their profile," Jury says.

The Global Brand Awards aim to recognize such brands achieving excellence across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. This award is a testament to the lengths Mukuru is willing to go to ensure they are successful in their consistent efforts to elevate customer satisfaction.

Mr. Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine commented: "At the GBM FinTech Awards we celebrate the spirit of innovation in the FinTech sector. Mukuru has been at the forefront of innovation and this award is a testament to the technical quality and the array of solutions developed. We are keen to see Mukuru Africa continue to innovate in the digital banking space."

About Mukuru

Mukuru is the largest money transfer provider in Africa and a leading Next-Gen Financial Services Platform that offers affordable and reliable financial services to the emerging consumer. As a fintech provider, Mukuru has underpinned its successful customer engagement strategy with the ability to 'speak the language' of its users and gain a grassroots understanding of the unique pain points that customers face in each market.

About Global Brands Magazine (UK)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products, among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards:

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organizations that have performed remarkably well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate, Technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognize key players who make progress toward excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organizations and reward them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

