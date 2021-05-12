Significant Rise in Demand for Rustic Foods for Nutritional Value, Conventional Methods of Production Paves Way for Growth of Bambara Beans Market, Growth estimated at healthy 5.8% CAGR from 2020 - 2030: TMR

- Interest of food companies to use bamabara beans for special need foods such as weight management supplements and infant nutrition foods to create handsome growth opportunities.

- Consumption as a staple in rural households of sub-Saharan Africa consolidates demand.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In parts of Africa, predominantly the sub-Saharan region, the need for subsistence farming is increasingly becoming imperative for food security. Due to the increasing uncertainties in climatic conditions that impact agricultural crop, agricultural organizations and policymakers are tapping into underutilized crops such as bambara beans and evaluating their potential for sustainable food security. Nutrition, income generation in rural regions, and the need to address economic and agronomic challenges are some other aspects attractive enough paving way to tap into the potential of Bambara beans. Such pursuits are receiving grants and scientific expertise from agricultural organizations for the promotion and cultivation of indigenous and drought-resistant legumes, including Bambara beans.

The potent to provide economic food security, and the virtues of sustainable nutrition is leading to the blazing popularity of Bambara beans in several regions of the world, particularly underdeveloped and developing economies.

Besides this, increasing food practices for plant-based foods, rising veganism, and focus to reduce the consumption of meats is creating demand for both regular legumes, beans and the ones that are not commonly consumes. Among these, bambara beans has gained notable popularity to stand to be a market worth US$ 112.8 Mn in 2020.

Bambara Beans Market - Key Findings of the Report

Potential of Allergen-free Natural Products to Serve Changing Food Practices Paints Strokes of Growth

The rising demand for allergen-free foods that receives support from both environmental and nutritional considerations is creating opportunities in the Bambara beans market. According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FDA, and other national surveys, approximately 10 percent Americans suffer from some form of food allergy.

Meanwhile, the demand for plant-based ingredients such as Bambara beans is growing significantly in formulated foods, and is anticipated to continue to rise in the years ahead. This further creates opportunities in the Bambara beans market.

Rising Preference for Organic, Naturally Grown Foods Spurs Demand

Currently, the production of Bambara beans remains at a small scale and is not comparable to other commercial crops. This controls agricultural practices, which are mostly conventional with limited use of chemical pesticides for the production of Bambara beans. This attracts individuals looking for food choices with zero to no chemical farming, with added benefits of nutrition and environment considerations.

R&D, Collaborations between Producers, Food Manufacturers Favors Growth

In a bid to expand the variety of foods made from Bambara beans, players in the bamabara beans market are offering their products to third-party private labels such as sports food manufacturers and infant food manufacturers. Meanwhile, both parties are engaging in R&D to examine if Bambara beans are suitable for other food products such as weight management supplements and flavored protein powders. This indirectly translates into growth opportunities for the Bambara beans market.

Bambara Beans Market - Growth Drivers

Significant rise in demand for rustic foods for their nutritional value, which involves significant cross-border trading for their limited availability in certain regions, opens growth opportunities in Bambara beans market.

Continued consumption as a staple in rural households of several sub-Saharan nations in Africa manifests demand.

Bambara Beans Market -Key Players

Believe in Bambara

TH and NH Trading Pty Ltd

African Flavour's

Elite Trading Company

God's Time FOB Leader Foods

Amafu Stock Trading

Zhengzhou Taizy Trading Co. Ltd.

