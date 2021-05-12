Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that two poster presentations of new clinical data and analyses related to imetelstat, the Company's first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, will be made at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress meeting to be held virtually from June 9 17. The abstracts for the posters are available on the EHA website at www.ehaweb.org. Both posters will be published on the EHA Virtual Congress platform on June 11, 2021.

"We are pleased that the EHA accepted both of our abstracts which allows us to present what we believe to be imetelstat's compelling potential to become a leading treatment for lower risk MDS and MF patients," said Aleksandra Rizo, M.D., Ph.D., Geron's Chief Medical Officer. "The new data and analyses from our Phase 2 IMbark and IMerge trials continue to highlight imetelstat's disease-modifying activity and potential to achieve remarkable clinical benefits, including durable transfusion independence in lower risk MDS patients and improvement in MF patients' overall survival. We look forward to the presentations and remain confident that imetelstat, with its unique telomerase inhibition mechanism of action, is a highly differentiated treatment that can positively impact patients."

Abstract Title: Efficacy of Imetelstat is Independent of Molecular Subtypes in Heavily Transfused Non-Del(5q) Lower Risk MDS (LR-MDS) Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) to Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents (ESA)

Abstract Code: EP910

The abstract reports new data and analyses of the clinical efficacy of imetelstat in molecularly defined patient subtypes from the IMerge Phase 2 clinical trial in transfusion dependent, non-del(5q) lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients who are relapsed or refractory to ESAs. Clinical responses were analyzed across multiple molecularly defined subgroups based on cytogenetic and mutation profiles. The abstract concluded that imetelstat demonstrated clinical efficacy across different molecularly defined subgroups, including patients with poor prognosis.

Abstract Title: Imetelstat Demonstrates an Acceptable Safety Profile in Myeloid Malignancies

Abstract Code: EP1106

The abstract describes new analyses of safety data from the Phase 2 IMbark and IMerge trials to further characterize hematologic and non-hematologic adverse events (AEs). Based on these analyses, the abstract concluded that imetelstat-related cytopenias observed in the trials were on-target effects based on the selective reduction of malignant cells through telomerase inhibition. Also, these cytopenias were of short duration, reversible and with limited clinical consequences when managed with the dose modification guidelines in the respective trial protocols. The difference in toxicity profiles between the two trials could be attributed to the different disease pathologies (proliferation vs. dysplasia) of patients with myelofibrosis or myelodysplastic syndromes.

In accordance with EHA policies, abstracts submitted to the EHA Annual Congress are embargoed from the time of submission. To be eligible for presentation at the EHA Annual Congress, any additional data or information to be presented at the EHA Annual Congress may not be made public before the posters are published. The posters will be available on Geron's website at www.geron.com/r-d/publications after June 11, 2021.

About Imetelstat

Imetelstat is a novel, first-in-class telomerase inhibitor exclusively owned by Geron and being developed in hematologic myeloid malignancies. Data from Phase 2 clinical trials provide strong evidence that imetelstat targets telomerase to inhibit the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies resulting in malignant cell apoptosis and potential disease-modifying activity. Imetelstat has been granted Fast Track designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration for both the treatment of patients with non-del(5q) lower risk MDS who are refractory or resistant to an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent and for patients with Intermediate-2 or High-risk MF whose disease has relapsed after or is refractory to janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor treatment.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements, include, without limitation, those regarding: (i) imetelstat's compelling potential to become a leading treatment for lower risk MDS and MF patients; (ii) imetelstat's potential to achieve remarkable clinical benefits, including durable transfusion independence in lower risk MDS patients and improvement in MF patients' overall survival; (iii) that imetelstat has potential disease-modifying activity; and (iv) other statements that are not historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: (a) whether the current or evolving effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting global economic and financial disruptions will materially and adversely impact Geron's business and business prospects, its financial condition and the future of imetelstat; (b) whether Geron overcomes all of the potential delays and other adverse impacts caused by the current or evolving effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and overcomes all the enrollment, clinical, safety, efficacy, technical, scientific, intellectual property, manufacturing and regulatory challenges; (c) whether regulatory authorities permit the further development of imetelstat on a timely basis, or at all, without any clinical holds; (d) whether imetelstat is demonstrated to be safe and efficacious in the IMerge Phase 3 and IMpactMF clinical trials to enable regulatory approval; (e) whether any future efficacy or safety results may cause the benefit-risk profile of imetelstat to become unacceptable; (f) whether imetelstat actually demonstrates disease-modifying activity in patients; (g) whether there are failures or delays in manufacturing or supplying sufficient quantities of imetelstat or other clinical trial materials in a timely manner, whether due to the current or evolving effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; and (h) whether imetelstat is able to maintain patent protection and have freedom to operate. Additional information on the above risks and uncertainties and additional risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in Geron's filings and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in such filings and reports, including Geron's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and future filings and reports by Geron. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements may change. Except as required by law, Geron disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future information, events or circumstances.

