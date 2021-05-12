Skin Care Devices Sales to Grow at 15% CAGR amid Improving Social Media Penetration: Future Market Insights

Growing penetration of social media and advanced technology to positively impact the skin care devices market growth.

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly growing beauty industry and technological advancements providing multiple facilities are amplifying skin care devices sales. As per a study of Future Market Insights (FMI), rising incidence of skin disorders and growing concerns among consumers is stimulating the adoption of skin care devices.

Increasing concerns about the appearance and technological advancements in cosmetic procedures, such as face contouring, skin rejuvenation and many more, are some of the factors improving the demand of skin care devices. On the back of these factors, the global skin care devices market is poised to expand at an impressive rate of 15% CAGR for the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

Proliferation of beauty experts, influencers and media bloggers through social media platforms are encouraging the skin care devices sales. Also, integration of artificial intelligence in beauty care products is growing the adoption of skin care devices among consumers.

"Increasing focus of companies on the design and development of effective skin care devices is improving the market growth. Also, rising demand from the millennials with increasing awareness about the beauty and routine skin care regimen is propelling the demand of skin care devices," remarks the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample with 133 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13113

Key Takeaways

Cleaning devices accounted for highest sales as compared to other devices through 2031

At-home end-users to register notable growth over the forecast period

Increasing internet penetration to amplify the sales for online retailers

The U.S. accounted for over 80% share in North America due to the increased social media influence and high spending on smart technologies

due to the increased social media influence and high spending on smart technologies France , Germany and UK to emerge as lucrative market for skin care devices

, and UK to emerge as lucrative market for skin care devices Flourishing beauty industry and mounting social media influence on beauty trends to drive the sales in India

Prominent Drivers

Increasing awareness for skin care and aesthetic procedures are propelling the demand of skin care devices

Declining social stigma associated with male skin care will accelerate the demand of skin care devices in the upcoming decade

Incorporation of advanced technology in skin care devices and products is improving the demand of skin care devices among consumers

Rising incidence of skin disorders is increasing the need for developed skin care devices among consumers, providing growth opportunities for key players

Key Restraints

Reimbursement uncertainties and stringent regulatory policies are expended to restrict the market growth

High cost of dermatologist treatment in emerging economies is likely to hamper the demand of skin care devices

Discover more about the signage market with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/skin-care-devices-market

Competitive Landscape

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pure Daily Care, Shenzhen Mareal Technology Co. Ltd., L'Oreal SA, Nu Skin Enterprises, Panasonic Corporation, Syneron Medical Ltd., Home Skinovations Ltd., TRIA Beauty Inc., Procter and Gamble, PhtotoMedex Inc., Carol Cole Company Inc., Lumenis, MTG Co. Ltd., FOREO, and DD Karma Ltd among others are some of the top players listed by Future Market Insights. FMI forecasts the market to be highly competitive. Premium brands are focusing on adopting strategies such as collaboration and tie-ups to maintain that competitive edge in the industry. Key players are relying on social media and digital marketing along with new product launches integrated with advanced technology to stay ahead in the competition.

For instance, in February 2021, Havells India Limited, a leading fast moving electrical goods company, announced its entry into electrical skin care segment with the launch of essential skin care essential range with advanced technology incorporated in various products such as pore cleanser, facial cleanser, callus remover and many more cost-effective DIY products.

Also, in January 2021, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., announced the acquisitions of 3i Solutions, an innovative company that develops and manufactures ingredients for consumer markets through encapsulation technologies. Furthermore, on 9thFebruary 2021, the global leader in premium-quality beauty and wellness products announced to be the first beauty brand to use sugarcane based Eco-Pac sustainable packaging.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13111

Additionally, Fittop, a national high-tech enterprise launched its smart beauty device, Facial cleansing brush L-Sonic and Plasma Acne Beauty Device in October 2020 at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week.

More Insights on FMI's Signage Market

In its latest report, Future Market Insights provides an exhaustive analysis on the key growth drivers and factors affecting the global skin care devices market over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. To gain a better understanding on the markets' key segments and sub-segments, FMI has segregated the market on the basis of product type (cleansing devices, anti-ageing devices, skin texture tone enhancement, and acne treatment devices), end-user (at-home and salon & spa), price range (economy, mid-range and premium) and sales channel (direct sales, modern trade, departmental stores, specialty stores, online retailers, mono brand stores, and other sales channel) across key geographies.

Buy now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13111

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Consumer Products Domain

Anti-Pollution Skin Care Market: The anti-pollution skin care market report by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an exhaustive analysis on the ongoing and upcoming trends while incorporating the effect of the pandemic on demand-supply chain, and opportunities & challenges during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Market dynamics have been presented on the basis of prominent growth factors and competitive landscape prevailing across major regions and countries for the aforementioned decade.

Tea-Based Skin Care Products Market: The global market report on tea-based skin care products by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights gives a bird's eye perspective on the shortcomings and forthcomings for the market for the period between 2021 and 2031. Additionally, to find the effect of COVID-19 on the tea-based skin care products market in general, the study monitor global tea-based skin care products in key growth markets across major regions.

Baby Bath and Shower Products Market: In its latest study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) provides deeper insights on key factors that influence the demand for baby bath and shower products. The report covers global demand for baby bath and shower products in more than 20 high potential markets, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global Baby bath and shower products market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/skin-care-devices-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/skin-care-devices-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg