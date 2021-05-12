Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Milliardär und "Starinvestor" verdoppelt jetzt seine Position in einem Pennystock
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2021 | 17:40
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 12

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, it has today allotted 400,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 118.50 pence per ordinary share which is a premium to the prevailing net asset value. The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue 6,299,999 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

The issue of ordinary shares is being made in order to meet market demand.

Total Voting Rights

As a result of this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 361,445,105 ordinary shares. Each of the ordinary shares carries one voting right. No ordinary shares are held in Treasury. The figure of 361,445,105 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

12 May 2021

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.