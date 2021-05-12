Shareholders are invited to vote remotely

Regulatory News:

Valbiotis (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 ALVAL, PEA SME eligible), a Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that, exceptionally, its Combined General Meeting will be held behind closed doors. It will take place without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, whether physically or by telephone or audiovisual conference, on May 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., in accordance with the regulations relating to combating the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic (Article 4 of French Government Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, extended by Ordinance No. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020 and Decree No. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 and Decree No. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021).

All the documents relating to the Combined General Meeting of May 27, 2021, as well as the voting form, are available on the Valbiotis website as of today in the following section: www.valbiotis.com/en/annual-general-meeting/

General Meeting participation and voting procedures

In accordance with Article 4 of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, extended by Ordinance No. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020 and Decree No. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020, and Decree No. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, the Company's Combined General Meeting of May 27, 2021, upon the decision of the Board of Directors, will be held without the presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to participate in the meeting, whether physically or by telephone or audiovisual conference.

Shareholders may choose one of the following three options:

Give a proxy to another shareholder, to their spouse or civil union partner, or to any individual or legal entity of their choice under the legal and regulatory conditions set forth in Articles L. 225-106 of the French Commercial Code; Issue a proxy to the Company without indicating a mandate; Vote by correspondence.

Shareholders will be able to vote by correspondence or give a proxy to the Chairman or to a named person (who will then have to send a vote by correspondence), using the voting form provided for this purpose. These are the only means of participation available to shareholders.

The single form for voting by correspondence and giving proxy to the Chairman is available on the company's website (www.valbiotis.com).

A single correspondence or proxy voting form allowing shareholders to be represented or to vote by correspondence is available at the Company's registered office from the Chairman of the Board of Directors or from BNP Paribas Securities Services, Grands Moulins, 9 rue du Débarcadère 93500 Pantin, France, or may be requested by letter or e-mail at the following address: contact@valbiotis.com. Any request received or filed no later than six days before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. May 21, 2021, will be granted.

These forms will only be taken into consideration if they are duly completed and signed and received by BNP Paribas Securities Services, Grands Moulins, 9 rue du Débarcadère 93500 Pantin or by the following e-mail address: contact@valbiotis.com or by the Company's registered office for the attention of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, at least three days before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. May 24, 2021 and accompanied by proof of registration with a shareholder's account.

The use of electronic mailing is recommended in the current circumstances in which postal delivery times are unreliable.

A shareholder who has already cast a vote remotely or issued a proxy may choose another method of participation in the Meeting, provided that his or her instruction to do so is received within a period of time compatible with the rules governing each method of participation. Any previous instructions received are then revoked.

Shareholders requesting the inclusion of items or draft resolutions on the agenda of the Meeting must send reasoned requests to the Company by e-mail to the following address: contact@valbiotis.com or to the Company's registered office by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt for the attention of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, accompanied by proof of registration with a shareholder's account. Requests for inclusion of draft resolutions shall be accompanied by the text of the draft resolutions, which may be supplemented by a brief explanatory statement. Shareholders are also reminded that consideration by the General Meeting of the items or draft resolutions to be presented is subject to the transmission by the interested parties, at the latest on the second business day preceding the Meeting at midnight, Paris time, of a new certificate proving the registration of their shares, under the same conditions as those indicated above.

In accordance with French law, all the documents that must be communicated at this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders within the legal time limits, on the Valbiotis website (www.valbiotis.com/en/annual-general-meeting/), at the Company's registered office or by simple request sent to the address: contact@valbiotis.com or to BNP Paribas Securities Services.

In addition, shareholders may ask the Company to send them the documents and information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, up to and including the fifth day before the meeting, preferably by e-mail at the following address: contact@valbiotis.com. Shareholders are invited to indicate in their request an e-mail address to which these documents can be sent so that the Company can adequately send these documents to shareholders. Holders of bearer shares will have to prove their status by sending proof of registration.

In accordance with Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder may submit written questions to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company until the fourth business day preceding the date of the General Meeting, i.e. May 24, 2021. These written questions should be sent, preferably by electronic means, to the following address: contact@valbiotis.com (or by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt sent to the registered office). They must be accompanied by proof of registration with a shareholder's account.

About Valbiotis

VALBIOTIS is a Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

VALBIOTIS has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, based on a multi-target approach enabled by the use of plant-based ingredients.

Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France: Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). VALBIOTIS is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about VALBIOTIS, please visit: www.valbiotis.com.

Name: Valbiotis

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic code: ALVAL

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150

This press release contains forward-looking statements about VALBIOTIS' objectives. VALBIOTIS considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to the company at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be reconsidered based on changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as a certain number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the VALBIOTIS registration document, filed with the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on 31 July 2020 (application number R 20-018). This document is available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com).

This press release, as well as the information contained herein, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to, VALBIOTIS' shares or securities in any country.

