Leawood, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2021) - YEP, Inc. ("YEP"), an innovative sales and marketing company, announced today the appointment of Kevin Harrington and Steve Mandell to its Advisory Board.

Kevin Harrington was the original "Shark" of Shark Tank, the creator of the infomercial as well as the "As Seen On TV" brand. Working behind the scenes in a variety of business ventures, he has produced more than $5 Billion in global sales, launched more than 500 products, and made dozens of millionaires. Mr. Harrington stated, "I believe that entrepreneurs are the backbone to innovation. New technologies drive the way we live, eat, and exist as humans, and some of the world's greatest achievements come from entrepreneurs who have a vision and a dream. Building a business can often times be challenging. YEP is a place to bring these innovations to life by providing the support that entrepreneurs need for growth."

Steve Mandell, an innovative entrepreneur, is the CEO of Gameplan Enterprises and has 30 years of experience in negotiating top tier agreements in sports, media, business, licensing and brand development. He has procured and negotiated several TV shows and has a full-service digital design firm and podcast network. Mr. Mandell said, "I am excited about the growth potential for YEP, especially the exclusive agreements for the distribution of CBD products, the FDA approved skin protectants, and the Flux Hydration System. With the experienced management team leading the effort and the opportunities worldwide, I expect successful and rapid growth."

Jimmy Ezzell, Chairman and CEO of YEP, stated, "We are very excited about Kevin and Steve joining our Advisory Board. Their respective experiences, relationships and the energy they bring to YEP are tremendously valuable."

About YEP, Inc.

YEP is a sales and marketing company with proprietary products and services, selling through affiliate marketing, direct sales, wholesale and direct channels. Our affiliate members use our fully integrated and proprietary online platform to grow and track all aspects of their businesses and to select from several tiers of access to our subscription-based platform. The platform provides our members with: training for social media marketing and content development; lead generation, sales and customer retention; and business strategy, business management, customer support and specialized growth tools. We are an engaged online community of like-minded entrepreneurs and business owners working together, supporting each other, and learning from each other. Please see www.yeptribe.com, www.drinkflux.com, and www.axiom8.com .

For inquiries, please contact C. J. Floyd, CFO, at (941) 928 - 2019 or cj@yeptribe.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83801