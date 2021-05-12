NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split redemption in Epiroc (89/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Epiroc AB (Epiroc) held on April 28, 2021, approved an extra distribution of SEK 3.00 per share to be paid out through a split redemption procedure. The Ex-date is May 14, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Epiroc (EPIA). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859314