Frontdesk Now Offers Luxury and Premium Rental Properties on Homes & Villas by Marriott International

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Today, short-term rental brand Frontdesk announced that the majority of the portfolio's urban rental properties will now be available on Homes & Villas by Marriott International starting on May 12, 2021. These additions to Marriott International's premium home rental offering provide guests, including more than 147 million Marriott Bonvoy members, even more, unique options to choose from when booking travel from among its 30 hotel brands and more than 20,000 home rental properties around the world.

Homes & Villas by Marriott International will feature Frontdesk's luxury downtown apartments, with such amenities including a fully-stocked and full-sized kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, guest suites that measure an average of 1.75 X the size of traditional hotel rooms, 24-hour check-in, and 24/7 security, fast and convenient WiFi, and more.

Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott International portfolio, Frontesk properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company's high standards for regulation, design, safety, and amenities. The curated offering of Frontdesk's most iconic cities and historic districts includes Charlotte, North Carolina, Nashville, Tennessee, Tampa, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Tempe, Arizona.

"We are thrilled to be working with Homes & Villas by Marriott International, where guests are now able to earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy Points at over half of the Frontdesk properties," said Jesse DePinto, Frontdesk Co-Founder. "This is a fantastic privilege and something that our entire team has been working on for a long time. I am excited to see these two communities come together to experience the feeling of home wherever and whenever they choose," DePinto said.

Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott service, which Frontdesk employs include:

24/7 support and check-in

High-speed Wi-Fi

Premium bed linens and towels

Premium bath amenities

Bonvoy welcome gifts

"Becoming a select property management partner featured on Homes & Villas by Marriott International is a testament to the work our team does every single day," said Sarah Privitar, Frontdesk Chief Growth Officer. "These initial 374 units, from our 31 active cities, are just the beginning, with plenty more to come," Privitar said.

Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International is the hospitality company's vacation home rental offering, providing travelers, including members of Marriott Bonvoy, access to more than 20,000 premium and luxury homes located in nearly 240 destinations throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. This curated selection of homes aims to connect travelers to thousands of rental properties worldwide and sets the stage for guests' most treasured travel moments - home-cooked dinners with extended family, games on the patio, or celebrating a milestone birthday with friends.

Frontdesk is a leading Short-term rental brand with a 2020 Net Promoter Score of 72. Serving more than 31 cities in 150+ buildings, Frontdesk is the most extensive portfolio of STR units in the US. Additional information about Frontdesk is available online at http://stayfrontdesk.com.

