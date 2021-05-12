First Sentinel Plc - Issue of Euronext Bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF THE RELEVANT SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

12 May 2021

First Sentinel Plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Issue of up to £7,000,000 sterling denominated

7.5% Secured Bonds due 31 May 2024

to be admitted on Euronext Dublin ("Bonds")

Issue of the eighth tranche of 100,000 Bonds

Issue of Bonds

First Sentinel (AQSE: FSEN), announces that it has raised £100,000 from the issue of 100,000 Bonds at £1 per Bond. This is the eighth tranche of Bonds to be issued and it is anticipated that the Bonds will commence trading on Euronext Dublin on or around 12 May 2021. The ISIN for the Bonds is GB00BJQZTK49.

The Company announced on 27 June 2019 that it intended to issue up to £7,000,000 sterling denominated 7.5% Secured Bonds due 31 May 2024, to be admitted to trading on the global exchange market operated by Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin. The Company further announced that it expected to issue the Bonds in tranches over the course of 2019 and 2020 and intended to seek admission of the Bonds to trading on Euronext as and when further funds are raised. The Bonds are redeemable each year. A copy of the Information Memorandum in connection with the Bonds is available on the Company's website at www.first-sentinel.com.

The issue of this eighth tranche will bring the total Bonds in issue to £ 3,102,802. The Company will make a further regulatory news announcement at the point of any further Bond issue(s).

About First Sentinel

First Sentinel provides growth capital for small to medium sized companies primarily through its supply chain finance and invoice purchasing activities. First Sentinel also invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.

The Company's website is www.first-sentinel.com

