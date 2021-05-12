NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Epiroc (90/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Epiroc AB (EPIA) due to an extra distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 89/21. Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859326