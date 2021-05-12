Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021
WKN: A2JMS4 ISIN: SE0011166941 Ticker-Symbol: 3AD 
12.05.21
08:04 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
12.05.2021 | 18:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Epiroc (90/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular forwards/futures in Epiroc AB (EPIA) due to an extra distribution. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 89/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached
files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859326
