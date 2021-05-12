OKEx Lists DFINITY's Internet Computer Token, ICP

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of the Internet Computer's utility token, ICP.

Deposits of ICP opened at 2:00 am UTC on May 10. Spot trading of ICP against USDT and BTC opened at 12:00 am UTC on May 11. Apart from listing ICP, OKEx is also pleased to announce that its newly established Blockdream Ventures fund will be collaborating with the Internet Computer ecosystem to provide $10 million in special funding and resources to support high-quality projects built within the Internet Computer ecosystem. With an initial capital of $100 million, OKEx Blockdream Ventures is a fund focused on supporting high-quality projects with great potential - with the goal of promoting sustainable development across the entire crypto and blockchain industry.

Operated by a completely open governance system, the Internet Computer - a blockchain network under development - aims to reinvent the internet by making it truly decentralized. Following the development of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the Internet Computer brands itself as the third major blockchain innovation. By making the internet decentralized with blockchain technology, the goal of the Internet Computer project is to reimagine how services operate online, just as DeFi reimagines finance.

OKEx CEO Jay Hao commented on the new listing:

"The internet has always been a crucial part of our daily lives. As the world and technology evolve, it is evident that there is a crucial need for change. We are pleased to support the launch of the Internet Computer as a Day 1 partner and be a part of this global movement to reinvent the internet as we gradually move toward a decentralized future. We hope that this will be the first big step in allowing entrepreneurs, developers or enterprises to host secure software systems built on top of computer science, and really just backing the long-term evolution of the internet."

Dominic Williams, founder and chief scientist of the DFINITY Foundation, which developed the Internet Computer, stated:

"The Internet Computer represents the third major innovation in blockchain after Bitcoin and Ethereum. It supports smart contract software that can run at web speed and serve web to users for the first time, and a network that can scale its compute capacity with user demand, greatly increasing the potential applications of public blockchain, and improving the reach of today's blockchain ecosystem.

It represents the product of an unprecedented multi-year R&D effort, orchestrated by the DFINITY Foundation from research and development centers in Zurich, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Tokyo, and with additional remote teams in places such as Germany and the UK. The project has a singular purpose, and that is to relentlessly expand the capabilities of public blockchain and the decentralized ecosystem using advanced computer science and cryptography, and to make blockchain the platform of choice upon which we can reimagine all our systems and services."

