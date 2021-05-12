Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Epiroc AB in connection with the extra distribution.

In connection with the extra distribution in Epiroc AB, all warrants with Epiroc AB ser. A as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from May 14th, 2021. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859337