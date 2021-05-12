Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.05.2021

GlobeNewswire
12.05.2021 | 18:41
98 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Epiroc AB in connection with the extra distribution.

In connection with the extra distribution in Epiroc AB, all warrants with
Epiroc AB ser. A as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be
effective as from May 14th, 2021. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Tobias
Ställborn or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859337
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
