Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)

21 rue La Boétie

75008 PARIS

FRANCE

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing

date Total number of

shares forming the

share capital Total number of voting rights May 3, 2021 (1) 579,583,189 Total number of theoretical voting rights (2): 615,960,082 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (3): 603,593,110

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) On May 3, 2021, Veolia Environnement's share capital was increased as a result of the vesting of the performance shares granted under the 2018 performance share plan, thereby increasing its share capital from €2,893,056,810 to €2,897,915,945.

(2) Number of theoretical voting rights after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of May 3, 2021 (36,376,893 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of May 3, 2021 (12,366,972 shares).

(3) Number of voting rights that may be exercised number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of May 3, 2021).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005831/en/

Contacts:

Veolia Environnement