BP p.l.c.: 2021 AGM poll results



12.05.2021 / 19:00

BP p.l.c

AGM 2021 poll results

BP p.l.c. held its Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021 and announces the results of the voting below:



Votes

For



%

Votes

Against



% Total Votes Cast (excluding withheld) % of issued share capital voted*





Votes Withheld** Resolution 1: Report and accounts 11,658,091,914 98.57 168,905,789 1.43 11,826,997,703 58.23 90,367,351 Resolution 2: Directors' remuneration report 11,135,068,136 95.20 561,740,530 4.80 11,696,808,666 57.59 220,577,221 Resolution 3 (a): To elect Mr M Auchincloss as a director 11,779,114,964 99.43 66,966,098 0.57 11,846,081,062 58.33 71,273,944 Resolution 3 (b): To elect Mr T Morzaria as a director 11,764,225,393 99.34 77,630,646 0.66 11,841,856,039 58.30 75,498,274 Resolution 3 (c): To elect Mrs K Richardson as a director 11,788,568,396 99.51 58,061,613 0.49 11,846,630,009 58.33 70,709,551 Resolution 3 (d): To elect Dr J Teyssen as a director 11,786,938,495 99.51 57,907,358 0.49 11,844,845,853 58.32 72,508,460 Resolution 3 (e): To re-elect Mr B Looney as a director 11,637,651,838 98.23 210,124,092 1.77 11,847,775,930 58.33 69,587,770 Resolution 3 (f): To re-elect Miss P Daley as a director 11,747,305,190 99.16 99,825,722 0.84 11,847,130,912 58.33 70,223,401 Resolution 3 (g): To re-elect Mr H Lund as a director 11,571,336,811 97.68 274,679,769 2.32 11,846,016,580 58.33 71,338,420 Resolution 3 (h): To re-elect Mrs M B Meyer as a director 11,618,124,973 99.25 87,254,151 0.75 11,705,379,124 57.63 211,975,195 Resolution 3 (i): To re-elect Mrs P R Reynolds as a director 11,623,969,198 98.12 222,686,815 1.88 11,846,656,013 58.33 70,698,300 Resolution 3 (j): To re-elect Sir J Sawers as a director 11,783,254,008 99.47 62,200,616 0.53 11,845,454,624 58.32 71,920,523 Resolution 4: Reappointment of auditor 11,815,390,328 99.68 38,271,500 0.32 11,853,661,828 58.36 63,678,912 Resolution 5: Remuneration of auditor 11,788,155,982 99.53 55,945,495 0.47 11,844,101,477 58.32 73,261,489 Resolution 6: Political donations and political expenditure 11,483,983,651 97.01 353,610,504 2.99 11,837,594,155 58.28 79,764,259 Resolution 7: Renewal of the Scrip Dividend Programme 11,745,736,511 99.27 86,302,941 0.73 11,832,039,452 58.26 85,326,270 Resolution 8: Limited authority to allot shares up to a specified amount 10,907,898,150 92.12 933,200,413 7.88 11,841,098,563 58.30 76,256,215 Resolution 9: Special resolution: Authority to allot a limited number of shares for cash free of pre-emption rights 11,671,861,491 98.73 150,587,870 1.27 11,822,449,361 58.21 94,907,655 Resolution 10: Special resolution: Additional authority to allot a limited number of shares for cash free of pre-emption rights 11,254,658,616 95.18 569,832,734 4.82 11,824,491,350 58.22 92,887,900 Resolution 11: Special resolution: share buyback 11,570,621,952 98.00 236,175,710 2.00 11,806,797,662 58.13 110,581,318 Resolution 12: Special resolution: notice of general meetings 10,855,141,740 91.59 996,734,596 8.41 11,851,876,336 58.35 65,502,914 Resolution 13: Special resolution: Follow This shareholder resolution on climate change targets 2,379,179,781 20.65 9,144,857,306 79.35 11,524,037,087 56.74 393,351,549

* Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares: 20,310,258,178

Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held.

** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.

Resolution 13

We note that Resolution 13, a shareholder resolution on climate change targets, that the board of directors recommended not to approve, has been rejected by shareholders. However, we recognise that some shareholders (20.65% of votes cast) chose to support this resolution.

We will continue to engage with shareholders on our strategy, targets and aims so as to ensure their views are fully understood. We will publish an update on this engagement, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, within six months of the 2021 AGM.

Board changes

As previously announced, Professor Dame Ann Dowling and Brendan Nelson did not stand for re-election at the AGM. Following the conclusion of the AGM, Tushar Morzaria has been appointed as chair of the audit committee and Karen Richardson has become a member of the audit committee.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligations under paragraph 9.6.11R of the Listing Rules.

