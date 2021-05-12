DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.
BP p.l.c
AGM 2021 poll results
BP p.l.c. held its Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2021 and announces the results of the voting below:
* Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares: 20,310,258,178
Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held.
** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.
Resolution 13
We note that Resolution 13, a shareholder resolution on climate change targets, that the board of directors recommended not to approve, has been rejected by shareholders. However, we recognise that some shareholders (20.65% of votes cast) chose to support this resolution.
We will continue to engage with shareholders on our strategy, targets and aims so as to ensure their views are fully understood. We will publish an update on this engagement, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, within six months of the 2021 AGM.
Board changes
As previously announced, Professor Dame Ann Dowling and Brendan Nelson did not stand for re-election at the AGM. Following the conclusion of the AGM, Tushar Morzaria has been appointed as chair of the audit committee and Karen Richardson has become a member of the audit committee.
