Philogen Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Update on Pipeline Progress

Philogen Announces First Quarter 2021 Resultsand Provides Update on Pipeline Progress

May 12, 2021

Nidlegy TM on track for Phase III European trial in stage IIIB/C melanoma. Opening of additional clinical centers to boost recruitment rate is ongoing. Emerging promising data in non-melanoma skin cancers

on track for Phase III European trial in stage IIIB/C melanoma. Opening of additional clinical centers to boost recruitment rate is ongoing. Emerging promising data in non-melanoma skin cancers Fibromunon track for the six ongoing trials in Soft Tissue Sarcoma and High-Grade Glioma

Philogen is well capitalized, with cash & cash equivalents of about€120 million

Siena (Italy), 12 May 2021 - (Globe Newswire) - Philogen S.p.A. (BIT:PHIL) - a listed clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative medicines based on tumor targeting antibodies and small molecule ligands, is pleased to announce progress updates for its fully-owned immunocytokine and small molecule programs.

"We are excited to report for the first time, after oursuccessful Initial Public Offering in March 2021,the progress of our late- and early-stage product candidates," commented Prof. Dr. Dario Neri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Philogen S.p.A. "Our most advanced programs are running on track. With the proceeds of the IPO, Philogen intends to bring NidlegyTM and Fibromun to registration and start direct marketing in certain territories as envisaged in our Business Plan. We are also completing the construction of a second GMP facility in Rosia (Siena), which will further boost ourin-house manufacturing capabilities, in anticipation of our expectedmarketing activities."

NidlegyTM

European Phase III trial for the neo-adjuvant treatment of locally advanced Stage IIIB/C melanoma The study has so far recruited 164 out of 214 patients planned for the study Two interim analyses, foreseen by the study protocol, have been successfully passed. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board has recommended in both occasions a continuation of the trial, without change to the statistical assumptions. Focus on pre-treated patients with locally advanced disease who now receive Nidlegy in neo-adjuvant setting prior to surgery Harmonized primary endpoint (Recurrence-Free Survival) in both European and American Phase III clinical trials Expansion of clinical centers (currently 18 centers in Germany, Italy, Poland and France)



US Phase III trial for the treatment of locally advanced Stage IIIB/C melanoma Opening of additional clinical centers in the United States Initial activities for the potential expansion of the clinical trial in additional countries, including Australia





European Phase II trial for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers



Encouraging results from a Phase II trial in Europe in patients with non-melanoma skin cancer Current focus on basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of the skin, but potential for additional non-melanoma skin cancers Expansion of the trial to include Poland and Germany, in addition to Switzerland Addition of new centers to speed-up recruitment and collect clinical information in different types of patients, thus facilitating future planning of pivotal trials Ability of Nidlegy to induce a rapid necrosis of the injected lesion, with very good tolerability and excellent cosmetic outcome Presentation of initial clinical results at the World Melanoma Congress 2021 (April 14-17, 2021)





US Phase II trial for the treatment of S tage IV melanoma



Completed submission of a Phase II trial for the treatment of patients with Stage IV melanoma who no longer respond to PD-1 blockade, as previously planned in a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The study foresees three different treatment groups, all in combination with PD-1 blockade







Fibromun

European Phase III trial for the treatment of first line advanced /metastatic Soft Tissue Sarcoma The study is being conducted at German centers, comparing Fibromun and doxorubicin against doxorubicin alone Additional centers are being opened in Germany Opening of centers in Poland, Spain and Italy is currently being planned The ongoing trial is expected to read out by the end of 2023





US Phase IIb trial for the treatment of first line metastatic Leiomyosarcoma



The study is being conducted at eight centers in the United States Additional centers are being opened in the United States





European Phase II trial for the treatment of pretreated advanced/metastatic Soft Tissue Sarcoma



The study is being conducted at German centers, involving third and later line patients with advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma, comparing Fibromun plus dacarbazine against dacarbazine alone The study foresees an initial non-randomized run-in part (in which all patients receive Fibromun plus dacarbazine), followed by a randomized part with two groups of treatment (43 patients per group) Start of the randomized part of the trial expected in Summer 2021 Trial has the potential to read out by the end of 2023





European Phase I/ II trial for the treatment of ID H wildtype WHO Grade III-IV High-Grade Glioma at first recurrence/relapse (monotherapy)



Completed recruitment in December 2020 for a Phase I/II trial for the treatment of high-grade glioma patients at first recurrence/relapse, involving monotherapy treatment with Fibromun, Patients are being monitored for survival, with promising interim results compared to historical controls Preliminary data published in Science Translational Medicine, with clinical data confirming the pharmacodynamic effects observed in orthotopic animal models of the disease [Weiss et al. (2020) Sci. Transl. Med., 12, eabb2311] Rapid induction of tumor necrosis evidenced by Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). Interim survival reports expected in June 2021 and in December 2021 Observed preclinical and clinical data (activity and tolerability) have supported the initiation of clinical trials in first and second line, in combination with the corresponding standards of care





European Phase I/II trial for the treatment of Glioblastoma at first recurrence/relapse (in combination with Lomustine )



Execution of the trial strongly supported by curative activity observed in orthotopic and immunocompetent mouse models of glioma Trial started in Switzerland, opening of additional centers in other countries planned for the randomized Phase II part of the study Ongoing harmonized regulatory dialogue with European Medicines Agency (EMA) and FDA



European Phase I/II/IIb trial for the treatment of newly diagnosed Glioblastoma (in combination with Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy) Execution of the trial strongly supported by curative activity observed in orthotopic and immunocompetent mouse models of glioma Trial started in Switzerland, opening of additional centers in other countries planned for the randomized Phase IIb part of the study On-going harmonized regulatory dialogue with European Medicinal Agency (EMA) and FDA



Darleukin

European Phase II trial sponsored by the University of Maastricht for the treatment of limited metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (in combination with anti-PD(L)1 and Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy ) Strong preclinical rationale for the use of Darleukin (L19IL2) in combination with radiation therapy, established and published for multiple immunocompetent mouse models of cancer On-going randomized Phase II clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer in combination with stereotactic ablative radiotherapy and PD-(L)1 blockade, following encouraging Phase I results [Van Limbergen et al. (2020) Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phy 109, 1421] EU funded trial (www.immunosabr.org (http://www.immunosabr.org)), sponsored by the University of Maastricht (The Netherlands), currently involving 10 centers in The Netherlands, Belgium, and France. Planned the opening of three additional centers in new countries







Dekavil

The product has been licensed to Pfizer

Philogen is involved in the clinical development program in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Communication activities are to be performed in agreement between the two companies





Dodekin

The product is developed in collaboration with a large pharmaceutical company

A Phase I/II monotherapy trial in patients with multiple types of cancer, who no longer respond to immunotherapy, is currently being conducted in Italy, Switzerland, and Germany, with Philogen acting as Sponsor

Communication activities are to be performed in agreement between the two companies





OncoFAP

FAP - targeting platform for the delivery of radio nuclide -conjugates, drug-conjugates, bispecific immunomodulators, universal CAR-T cells Radionuclide-conjugates: First-in-human data exhibiting an extremely efficient and selective targeting of both primary and metastatic lesions in cancer patients, with very rapid clearance through the kidney and no apparent normal organ liability Quantitative biodistribution data published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences [Millul et al. (2021) Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A., 118, e2101852118] Collaboration with Senn Chemical AG for the large-scale GMP production of OncoFAP-DOTAGA, in preparation for larger clinical studies Curative results in murine models of cancer obtained with OncoFAP coupled to monomethyl auristatin E, supporting the development of FAP-targeted small molecule-drug conjugates (SMDCs) as an alternative to antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) Potentiation of ADCs and SMDCs by Darleukin



OncoIX

CAIX-targeting platform for the delivery of radionuclide-conjugates, drug-conjugates, bispecific immunomodulators, universal CAR-T cells Rationale for the use of the OncoIX platform not only for radionuclide delivery and for drug delivery, but also for the creation of small molecule bispecifics and adaptors for universal CAR-T cell therapy [Pellegrino et al. (2020) Bioconj. Chem., 31,1775]



Tripokin

IND-enabling studies progressing Clinical development program supported by excellent tumor targeting performance data and by therapy results in preclinical models of cancer [De Luca et al. (2017) Mol Cancer Ther, 16, 2442; De Luca et al., (2018) Cancer Immunol Immunother, 67, 1381]. The incorporation of potency-matched cytokine moieties in the same product promises to be useful for the treatment of multiple tumor types, alone or in combination with other therapeutic modalities, exploiting the function of interleukin-2 and of tumor necrosis factor Stable cell line development completed GMP production schedule to start in Q2 2021 Start of clinical trials expected in 2022



Additional preclinical programs

Antibody-based candidates Breakthrough results in the antibody-based delivery of interferon-gamma, after many years of research in the field (patent pending). Advances in research on antibody-cytokine fusion proteins with "activity-on-demand"

Small molecule-based candidate s Ligands against undisclosed tumor-associated antigens have been discovered and are currently being optimized Ligands against immune cell markers have been discovered and are being optimized, with the plan to develop fully synthetic small molecule bispecific



Potentiation of the Manufacturing facilities

Rosia Completion of the construction of a second GMP production facility on-track (expected by the end of May 2021). Validation activities and production of engineering lots are planned prior to the inspection by the relevant authorities, expected in 2022

Montarioso Planned upgrade of the existing facility, with purchase of additional equipment Manufacturing activities both for in-house product development and for third parties



Financial Update

Philogen successfully listed on the Italian Stock Exchange on March 3 rd , 2021.

, 2021. Philogen is well capitalized, with cash & cash equivalents of about € 120 million

The proceeds will boost late stage programs, expand the pipeline and potentiate in house manufacturing





About Philogen

Philogen is a Swiss-Italian clinical-stage biotechnology company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Philogen's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs, to the site of disease using antibodies and other ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and preclinical compounds in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem near Zurich, Switzerland. Philogen has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.philogen.comand www.philochem.com.

