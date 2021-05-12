DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG

Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



12.05.2021 / 19:10

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Daimler AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 05 May 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.53 % 4.71 % 5.24 % 1069837447 Previous notification 0.44 % 4.56 % 4.996565800711 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 5695013 0.00 % 0.53 % Total 5695013 0.53 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Call Option From 21.05.2021 to 16.12.2022 at any time 18075100 1.69 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 2984491 0.28 % Equity Call Option* From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time 1350000 0.13 % Total 22409591 2.09 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Retail Structured Product From 02.02.2067 to 18.03.2071 at any time Cash 985 0 % Cash Settled Futures 18.06.2021 at any time Cash 5000 0 % Retail Structured Product - Note From 21.05.2021 to 20.06.2022 at any time Cash 880 0 % Equity Swap From 26.05.2021 to 03.06.2025 at any time Cash 2886966 0.27 % Compound Option From 21.05.2021 to 22.01.2026 at any time Cash 1046817 0.10 % Equity Put Option From 18.06.2021 to 16.06.2023 at any time Physical 3099200 0.29 % Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Call Option From 23.08.2021 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 5891202 0.55 % Equity Put Option From 23.08.2021 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 4076910 0.38 % Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Put Option* From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time Physical 1350000 0.13 % Total 27947856 2.61 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Alternative Investments LLC % % % Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % % ETCM Holdings, LLC % % % E*TRADE Securities LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % % Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 1.15% were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 1.15% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date

11 May 2021

