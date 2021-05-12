NewAuction: New Auction Finance Announces Revolutionary New NFT Platform with Private Sale Scheduled for May 15th

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / New Auction (NEAU), an exciting new decentralized platform for Non-Fungible Token auctions, is pleased to announce that it will be holding a Private Sale of $NEAU on Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at 12:00 UTC. For the First Presale Option, the Lockup and Release will be 30% at TGE (Token Generation Event), 30% after 30 days, 40% after 60 days. NEAU will be offering 10 percent of the total supply of NFTs or 20 Million. The price on offer is $0.006 per token. The Second Presale Option has no Lockup and would release 100% at TGE, offering 12% of the total supply, or 24 Million tokens at a price of $0.008 per token.

The whole team at NEAU believes that decentralization is the only solution. After seeing many platforms getting more popular while charging their users unmanageably high fees, we believe now is the time to create a better system that can benefit everyone. This private sale is the next step in making this vision of a more democratic and accessible platform for NFT auctions a reality.

NewAuction Project Leader Victor Lam spoke about the company's goals, "NewAuction is a new generation NFT Auction platform that is community based and decentralized. We strive to change the high fee system and make purchasing NFT easier and more affordable. We have been audited by Techrate and we are here for the long-term. It is because we believe in the potential of NFT, and NewAuction would soon become a well-known NFT Auction platform. The idea of the NewAuction project is awesome and would be able to help bring NFT to the regular people too!"

About NewAuction:

NewAuction (NEAU) is a decentralized project focusing on NFT (Non-Fungible Token) auctions. NewAuction was created because centralized NFT trading platforms that work like Amazon or EBay in the crypto world are already obsolete. Most NFT platforms charge both sellers and buyers high fees and offer poorly designed complicated systems. NewAuction decided to focus on creating a simple, user-friendly platform. At NewAuction, Sellers are free to list their NFT products and set the time frame, with no listing fee. While the buyers are free to place their bid in the given time frame and whoever has the highest bid would win. We also offer a tiered system to reduce fees for our long-term customers.

Everything would be transparent, clean, and inexpensive with low gas fees in Binance Smart Chain, offering everyone an easy and affordable NFT Auction platform. NEAU is an NFT platform that is built for the people, as we understand that not everyone is looking for quick money or to just flip expensive NFT art. Most of us truly believe in decentralization and the concept of NFT, but the gas fees and entry prices barred many in the ETH chain. NEAU is here to fix this problem and will be the first NFT auction platform built by and for the community in the BSC chain. Together we can shape the future of the NFT world and make this more accessible to everyone.

