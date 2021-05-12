(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
- Issuer
Corporate name
SEB S.A.
Registered office
112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France
Stockmarket
Euronext Paris A
ISIN
FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights:
24 March 2021
30 April 2021
Shares in Euronext
55 337 770
55 337 770
Theoretical voting rights (1)
82 849 062
81 459 850
Effective voting rights
82 668 180
81 253 691
(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
SEB S.A.
SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON capital 55 337 770 TVA intracommunautaire: FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 shareholders@groupeseb.com www.groupeseb.com
