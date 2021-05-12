Stream is Certifiably Dedicated to Providing a Secure Chat Solution to Enterprise Customers

Stream, the creator of enterprise-grade activity feed and chat APIs, today announces the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2 Type II) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 audits, achieving compliance with the organizations' thorough security standards. The certifications showcase Stream's dedication to providing a highly secure in-app chat solution to enterprise customers, in addition to the company's existing HIPAA and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.

The audits were completed with the help of Secureframe, a platform that enables organizations to obtain and maintain global compliance standards, and streamline the audit process.

The SOC 2 audit determined that Stream's security controls meet the certifier's stringent requirements. SOC 2 has more than 200 requirements, ranging from organizational such as security awareness training to technical, which includes running vulnerability scans, encrypting data at rest, tracking the software development lifecycle, and more. This framework is commonly used to assess risks associated with external software solutions that store customer data online, so when a company is SOC 2 compliant, it guarantees that there are organizational practices in place to safeguard the privacy and security of client information.

ISO 27001, published in partnership with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), sets an international standard for managing information security. Stream's ISO 27001 certification, achieved through a comprehensive and careful audit, validates to customers and partners that it safeguards their data and sensitive messaging and communication.

"The SOC 2 and ISO 27001 recognitions are a testament to our team's hard work in ensuring we provide our customers with a high level of security and privacy, and ultimately, peace of mind in implementing our technology," said Marco Ulgelmo, head of information security at Stream.

Stream's enterprise-grade cloud components make it easy for software teams to add in-app chat and activity feeds to their products without building them from scratch. Stream powers in-app experiences for more than a billion end users, supporting a wide range of organizations, from startup to enterprise. Customers, including TaskRabbit, NBC Sports, Unilever, Delivery Hero, Gojek, eToro, and Stanford University, trust Stream to provide scalable and secure APIs and SDKs.

To learn more about Stream's secure chat API, and activate a free Stream Chat trial, visit https://getstream.io/.

About Stream

Stream's enterprise-grade cloud components make it easy for software teams to add in-app chat and activity feeds to their products without reinventing the wheel. Serving more than a billion end users, Stream's scalable APIs and SDKs come with all the building blocks to ship a custom white-label experience that rivals today's leading social platforms. Stream's back-end infrastructure, beautiful UI kits, and front-end SDKs for iOS, Android, React, React Native, and Flutter combine to form the fastest, most reliable and feature-rich component solution on the market. Stream is headquartered in Boulder, Colo., with an office in Amsterdam. Learn more at https://getstream.io.

About Secureframe

Secureframe is the platform for automated compliance. Secureframe enables organizations to obtain and maintain global compliance standards through product integrations with core services such as AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Github, JAMF, and Okta. Secureframe continuously collects audit evidence, runs security awareness training, and monitors infrastructure all automatically. Get compliant the smart way at secureframe.com.

