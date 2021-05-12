Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR, "Darling") --

First Quarter 2021

Net income of $151.8 million , or $0.90 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Net Sales of $1.05 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $284.8 million

Global Ingredients business Q1 EBITDA of $176.6 million , best quarter in the Company's history

, best quarter in the Company's history Diamond Green Diesel ("DGD") earned a record $2.77 EBITDA per gallon, contributing $108.2 million of EBITDA to Darling's fuel segment

Darling reported net sales of $1.05 billion for the first quarter of 2021, as compared with net sales of $852.8 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended April 3, 2021 was $151.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to net income of $85.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

"Our worldwide team delivered the best quarter in our Company's history as our global ingredients business generated $176.6 million of EBITDA in the first quarter," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Adding the strong Q1 performance of DGD, our 2021 is off to a great start with $284.8 million of combined adjusted EBITDA."

"Both of the renewable diesel projects at DGD remain on track, with the expansion at Norco, LA due to begin production in the middle of Q4 of 2021 and the 470 million gallon facility under construction in Port Arthur expected to be operational in the second half of 2023," Stuewe added. "With the startup of the Norco expansion, we believe that DGD will be able to sell approximately 365 million gallons of renewable diesel this year. The record $2.77 EBITDA per gallon reported in Q1 by DGD, leads us to believe that DGD's EBITDA per gallon will average in the range of $2.25 to $2.40 EBITDA per gallon for all of 2021," Stuewe stated.

"As a result of the solid performance of our global ingredients business to start the year and an improved outlook for DGD, we are increasing our combined adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $1.075 billion to $1.150 billion for 2021. This new guidance range is 28% to 35% better than our 2020 performance and sets up our global business for continued growth and improved profitability into the future," commented Stuewe.

As of April 3, 2021, Darling had $71.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $879.9 million available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding at the end of the three months ended April 3, 2021 was $1.4 billion.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $284.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $213.3 million for the same period in 2020.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com) . The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

