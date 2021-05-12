Cambridge Global: Whittier Trust Welcomes new Vice President and Client Advisor to Seattle and Portland Offices

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada is excited to welcome our latest new hire, Heidi Bitterman, as a Vice President and Client Advisor of Whittier Trust's Seattle and Portland offices.

Prior to joining Whittier Trust, Heidi worked as the Market Director in the Estate Settlement Department of Bank of America, in which she was responsible for managing and conducting all estate settlements on the West Coast. Ms. Bitterman has been a part of the estate planning, trust, and fiduciary services industry for over 15 years and has focused on different areas of practice such as trusts, estates, and family law.

"Heidi is a great complement to our team and will be a strong addition to Whittier Trust," said Paul Cantor, Northwest Regional Manager at Whittier Trust. "We are excited to work with Heidi as we continue to grow and expand our service offerings for our clients."

Ms. Bitterman will be working closely with high net-worth families and individual clients to meet specific needs, goals, and values in financial, fiduciary, and family office services areas.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com.

Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier's wealth management platform serves over 480 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on over $17 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Cambridge Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647014/Whittier-Trust-Welcomes-new-Vice-President-and-Client-Advisor-to-Seattle-and-Portland-Offices