Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.: Apollo Endosurgery to Present at Sidoti Conference May 20

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on May 20, 2021. Management will present an overview presentation on Thursday, May 20, at 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time. A live and archive webcast link to the group session will be available in the Investors section of the Apollo website, at www.apolloendo.com.

Additionally, management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts during the dates of the conference. For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact a Sidoti institutional sales representative or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Apollo Endosurgery, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on development of next-generation, less invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications and the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

CONTACT:
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Stefanie Cavanaugh, 512-279-5100
investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646341/Apollo-Endosurgery-to-Present-at-Sidoti-Conference-May-20

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
