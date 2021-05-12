Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2021) - Esstra Industries Inc. (TSXV: ESS) ("Esstra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), that Mr. Greg Kuenzel has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Kuenzel is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales with over 25 years of corporate and financial experience. He began his career providing audit and corporate services in Perth, Australia before moving to the UK in 2003. For the past 16 years, he has been working with London listed companies, predominantly within the mining and resources sectors. He has extensive experience in corporate finance, fundraising, investor relations and financial and management reporting. Mr. Kuenzel is Finance Director of Empire Metals Limited and a Partner at Westend Corporate LLP, a financial consulting firm based in London.

Esstra's CEO, Ms. Virginia Olnick, comments, "I'm very excited to welcome Mr. Kuenzel to the Board of Directors. His exceptional background and breadth of experience will be a valuable asset for the Company."

The Board of Directors of Esstra is now comprised of Ms. Virginia Olnick, Mr. David Atkinson, Mr. Peter Dickson and Mr. Greg Kuenzel.

Resumption of Trading

Trading in the common shares of the Company is halted and will remain halted pending the satisfaction of all applicable requirements of the Exchange. Esstra will issue a further news release as soon as further details are available regarding the resumption of trading.

About Esstra Industries Inc.

Esstra Industries Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and is classified as an "Investment Company" under applicable Exchange policies.

