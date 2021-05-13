CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument ISTM LU1547514676 BNPPE.-IS.MUTBJQ150UEEOHC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument ISTM LU1547514676 BNPPE.-IS.MUTBJQ150UEEOHC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.05.2021:Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.05.2021:Das Instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021The instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument E2Z ES0157097017 ALMIRALL S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument E2Z ES0157097017 ALMIRALL S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument 6BD CA05651W2094 BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument 6BD CA05651W2094 BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument QSV FR0010908533 EDENRED EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument QSV FR0010908533 EDENRED EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument PC8 CA13645T1003 CDN PACIFIC RAILWAY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument PC8 CA13645T1003 CDN PACIFIC RAILWAY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000A2LQ777 SYNBIOTIC SE INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021The instrument DE000A2LQ777 SYNBIOTIC SE INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument O4T CA57383V1085 MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument O4T CA57383V1085 MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument TAC NL0000345577 CTAC N.V. EO-,24 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument TAC NL0000345577 CTAC N.V. EO-,24 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument TUS SG2D13002373 TUAN SING HLDGS-LOC.SD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument TUS SG2D13002373 TUAN SING HLDGS-LOC.SD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument V72H SE0014186532 BETSSON AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument V72H SE0014186532 BETSSON AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument EN9 SE0003943620 ENZYMATICA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument EN9 SE0003943620 ENZYMATICA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument CE0 BMG2007W1432 CEL.AS.SEC.HLD.NEW HD-0,2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument CE0 BMG2007W1432 CEL.AS.SEC.HLD.NEW HD-0,2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 13.05.2021:Das Instrument IOOA GB00B128J450 IP GROUP PLC LS -,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021The instrument IOOA GB00B128J450 IP GROUP PLC LS -,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument 3AD0 SE0011166933 EPIROC AB A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument 3AD0 SE0011166933 EPIROC AB A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument 3AD SE0011166941 EPIROC AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.05.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.05.2021The instrument 3AD SE0011166941 EPIROC AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.05.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.05.2021