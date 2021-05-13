First-quarter 2021 key figures

€15.3 million in rental income vs €16.0 million in the same period in 2020

90.1% occupancy rate vs 96.9% at March 31, 2020

100% of rents and charges collected

Unaudited figures.

Vitura (Paris:CGR), the Group's new identity

Following shareholder approval at the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 12, 2021, listed real estate investment company Cegereal has become Vitura.

The name Vitura embodies the ideas of vitality, agility and responsibility, values that the Company places at the heart of everything it does to continue developing the workplace of the future. Vitura is resolutely forward-looking and has made creating long-term value its priority, thanks to its teams' capacity to react and reinvent themselves as well as its determination to continuously enhance its response to future ways of working and living.

The brand vision, "Workplaces for People.By People", emphasizes the trust-based, collaborative relationships that the Company forges with its clients and partners, as well as the integral place of people at the heart of Vitura's strategy.

The new visual identity has been rolled out across all of the Company's communication materials. The new website will be unveiled in the next few days: www.vitura.fr.

Repositioning strategy

Vitura recorded €15.3 million in rental income in first-quarter 2021, down 4.4% on first-quarter 2020, mainly due to the departure of Sagem and Hewlett Packard from the Arcs de Seine campus in 2020. Renovation work on the vacated space is either in progress or complete, and potential tenants are already showing interest. In addition, at the start of 2021, Crédit Foncier de France extended its lease for half the surface area of Rives de Bercy for an additional year. The occupancy rate stood at 90.1% at March 31, 2021.

The health crisis has accelerated trends in quality of life at work, which reflect the need for welcoming workplaces that promote interaction and efficiency. As evidenced by the work carried out to reposition its properties and the recent unveiling of the new shared spaces at Europlaza, Vitura successfully anticipated these new expectations. The new spaces in the tower celebrate a new way of living and working, combining elements of nature and the city with ultra-modern amenities and a premium catering offering.

The Company collected 100% of rents and charges for first-quarter 2021, which shows that the crisis has not impacted its financial solidity.

May 2021 distribution: €2.0 per share

At the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 12, 2021, Vitura's shareholders approved the Company's 2020 financial statements and a dividend payout of €2.0 per share.

Stable governance

At the General Shareholders' Meeting, Jérôme Anselme was reappointed as Chief Executive Officer for a four-year term.

Investor Calendar

May 17, 2021: Ex-dividend date

May 19, 2021: Dividend payment date

July 23, 2021: First-half 2021 results

November 10, 2021: Third-quarter 2021 revenue

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura (formerly Cegereal) is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,448 million at December 31, 2020 (excluding transfer duties). Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named a Global Sector Leader in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification. Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of 687 million euros at May 12, 2021.

The new ticker symbol will be disclosed in the coming days.

Visit our website to find out more: www.cegereal.com and soon www.vitura.fr

