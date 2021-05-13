AEX Gold Inc.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM: AEXG)(TSXV:AEX) announces that on May 13, 2021 it was informed that a number of its directors have acquired a total of 418,750 common shares of no par value in the Company at an average price of C$0.512 or 30.21p.

Director Common Shares Acquired Resulting Holding % Issued Share Capital Eldur Olafsson 100,000 8,006,385 4.52 Graham Stewart 100,000 2,043,058 1.15 George Fowlie 25,000 269,000 0.15 Jaco Crouse 93,750 100,000 0.06 Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson 100,000 6,727,834 3.80

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Eldur Olafsson Graham Stewart George Fowlie Jaco Crouse Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: CEO and Director Chairman Non-executive Director Chief Financial Officer Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AEX Gold Inc b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc. ISIN: CA00108V1022 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 1) C$0.5383 30.0p 30,000 70,000 2) 28.457p

29.3p

30.0p 15,000

17,000

68,000 3) C$0.52

C$0.52 10,500

14,500 4) C$0.52 C$0.52 C$0.52 C$0.52 C$0.52 C$0.52 C$0.52 C$0.52 C$0.52 C$0.52 C$0.52 C$0.52 6,000 2,000 2,500 5,000 2,500 500 1,500 50,000 21,000 1,500 1,000 250 5) 29.875p 100,000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume:

Price: Aggregated volume Price 1) 100,000 30.530p* 2) 100,000 29.650p 3) 25,000 C$0.52 4) 93,750 C$0.52 5) 100,000 29.975p e) Date of the transaction(s): 11 May 2021, 12 May 2021 10 May 2021, 11 May 2021 10 May 2021, 11 May 2021 11 May 2021 11 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction 1) XTSX and XLON 2) XLON 3) XTSX 4) XTSX 5) XLON

* Converted using a CAD: GBP exchange rate of 0.59

Enquiries:

AEX Gold Inc.

Eddie Wyvill, Investors Relations

+44 7713 126727

ew@aexgold.com

Eldur Olafsson, Director and CEO

+354 665 2003

eo@aexgold.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Callum Stewart

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Camarco (Financial PR)

Gordon Poole

Nick Hennis

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

AEX's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold assets covering 3870 km2, the largest portfolio of gold assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. AEX is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

