Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung zu Christi Himmelfahrt: Chance bei (Noch-) Geheimtipp besser jetzt ergreifen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNSU ISIN: CA00108V1022 Ticker-Symbol: 2NQ 
Frankfurt
13.05.21
08:26 Uhr
0,332 Euro
-0,012
-3,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AEX GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEX GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2021 | 08:08
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AEX Gold Inc.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM: AEXG)(TSXV:AEX) announces that on May 13, 2021 it was informed that a number of its directors have acquired a total of 418,750 common shares of no par value in the Company at an average price of C$0.512 or 30.21p.

Director
Common Shares Acquired
Resulting
Holding
% Issued
Share Capital
Eldur Olafsson
100,000
8,006,385
4.52
Graham Stewart
100,000
2,043,058
1.15
George Fowlie
25,000
269,000
0.15
Jaco Crouse
93,750
100,000
0.06
Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson
100,000
6,727,834
3.80

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY
AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
  1. Eldur Olafsson
  2. Graham Stewart
  3. George Fowlie
  4. Jaco Crouse
  5. Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
  1. CEO and Director
  2. Chairman
  3. Non-executive Director
  4. Chief Financial Officer
  5. Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AEX Gold Inc
b)
LEI:
213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
Common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc.
ISIN: CA00108V1022
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1)

C$0.5383

30.0p

30,000

70,000

2)

28.457p
29.3p
30.0p

15,000
17,000
68,000

3)

C$0.52
C$0.52

10,500
14,500

4)

C$0.52

C$0.52

C$0.52

C$0.52

C$0.52

C$0.52

C$0.52

C$0.52

C$0.52

C$0.52

C$0.52

C$0.52

6,000

2,000

2,500

5,000

2,500

500

1,500

50,000

21,000

1,500

1,000

250

5)

29.875p

100,000

d)
Aggregated information:
  • Aggregated volume:
  • Price:

Aggregated volume

Price

1)

100,000

30.530p*

2)

100,000

29.650p

3)

25,000

C$0.52

4)

93,750

C$0.52

5)

100,000

29.975p

e)
Date of the transaction(s):
  1. 11 May 2021, 12 May 2021
  2. 10 May 2021, 11 May 2021
  3. 10 May 2021, 11 May 2021
  4. 11 May 2021
  5. 11 May 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
1) XTSX and XLON
2) XLON
3) XTSX
4) XTSX
5) XLON

* Converted using a CAD: GBP exchange rate of 0.59

Enquiries:

AEX Gold Inc.
Eddie Wyvill, Investors Relations
+44 7713 126727
ew@aexgold.com

Eldur Olafsson, Director and CEO
+354 665 2003
eo@aexgold.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Camarco (Financial PR)
Gordon Poole
Nick Hennis
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About AEX
AEX's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold assets covering 3870 km2, the largest portfolio of gold assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. AEX is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information
The information contained within this announcement is considered to be inside information prior to its release, as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SOURCE: AEX Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647115/DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

AEX GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.