Jacques Gabillon is the new Chairman at Vortexa succeeding Etienne Amic who is the current CEO of VAKT, the blockchain platform for energy trading

Energy Innovation Capital becomes a new investor in Vortexa together with increased participation from Notion Capital, one of the company's existing investors

Vortexa tracks more than $1.8 trillion of waterborne energy trades per year in real-time, providing energy and shipping companies with the most complete picture of global energy flows available in the world today

Vortexa, the energy and shipping Analytics platform, combining AI and deep industry expertise to provide the most complete real-time data and analytics tools for waterborne energy and shipping markets, is delighted to announce the appointment of former Goldman Sachs Global Head of Commodities Jacques Gabillon as the new Chairman.

Fabio Kuhn, CEO, Vortexa and Jacques Gabillon, Chairman, Vortexa (Photo: Business Wire)

Jacques has taken over the role from Etienne Amic, Vortexa Co-Founder, former Head of European Energy at JP Morgan and current CEO of VAKT Global. Jacques Gabillon has over 30 years of experience in the commodities industry working for leading institutions covering commodities, derivatives, structured finance and principal investing globally. His expertise includes major acquisitions, divestments and structured finance transactions across the full spectrum of the commodities industry. Jacques was a Managing Director and Partner of Goldman Sachs and Global Head of their Commodities Trading Division based in London.

''Since joining the Board of Directors more than a year ago, I have been extremely impressed with how far and how fast Vortexa has been expanding its technology and market presence'' said Jacques. ''I'm excited to become its new Chairman, working more closely with the Board and executive team to drive significant value for our industry.''

Former Chairman, Etienne Amic said ''It has been a great privilege to serve on the board at Vortexa. I am honoured to have experienced the company going from inception to a new force in the energy trading industry.''

Fabio Kuhn, Founder and CEO of Vortexa said: ''On behalf of the entire Vortexa team, I would like to thank Etienne for his immeasurable contributions to our development since inception and wish him all the best in his new ventures, especially VAKT.

It is also a great honor for us to welcome Jacques as our new Chairman; he is an incredible partner who already added massive value to Vortexa as a Board member over the last year. Now, as the Chair of our Board, Jacques is even better positioned to work more closely with our leadership team as Vortexa continues to accelerates its growth I could not be more excited about our future.''

Since Vortexa's $19m Series B earlier this year, and following up on the company's continued success, Energy Innovation Capital, one of the most experienced and proven groups of investors in energy technology has become an investor in Vortexa. Notion Capital, who led the Series A round, has also taken the opportunity to increase its participation in the company.

''Vortexa represents an unparalleled level of innovation in our industry'' said Kevin Skillern, Managing Partner at Energy Innovation Capital. ''Their state-of-the-art AI technology combined with their in-house team of global industry experts are creating the future of energy trading."

Fabio Kuhn said ''We are very excited to welcome Energy Innovation Capital as a new investor at Vortexa. Their energy industry expertise and international network will be invaluable to us in the next phase of our growth journey.''

About Vortexa

Vortexa tracks more than $1.8 trillion of waterborne energy trades per year in real-time, providing energy and shipping companies with the most complete picture of global energy flows available in the world today. Vortexa's highly intuitive platform with programmatic API/SDK interfaces help traders, analysts and charterers make high-value trading decisions with confidence, when it matters the most.

About EIC

Energy Innovation Capital is the premier capital provider for innovators serving the energy industry. EIC provides early and growth-stage funding for visionary entrepreneurs tackling global energy challenges with transformative, market-leading solutions. EIC's team leverages our industry expertise, networks and collaborative approach to help talented entrepreneurs push the boundaries of what's possible and build great companies. To learn more, visit www.energyinnovationcapital.com

