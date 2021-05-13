Sanne launches loan agency business in the Netherlands

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanne, an award-winning global provider of alternative asset and corporate services is launching its loan agency product offering in the Netherlands this week.

The Dutch loan agency offering, based at Sanne's Amsterdam office, will service cross continental clients in the alternative assets space. It augments Sanne's existing loan agency business operating in London, Madrid, and New York which has long established partnerships with many of the world's leading banks and financial institutions. Sanne services loan agency clients through its global network of offices orientated around the provision of a full suite of loan and bond agency services covering all asset classes which includes direct lending, project finance, LBOs, restructuring, shipping and aircraft finance, corporate finance and receivables.

Keith Miller, Global head of Private Debt at Sanne said: "I am delighted to announce that we are launching our specialist loan agency offering in the Netherlands. The new offering is based on our core Sanne principles of professionalism, innovation and quality and will complement our current highly established loan agency business which provides cost effective and conflict-free solutions for both lenders and borrowers. The Dutch offering will give our global clients even greater breadth and scale of service in this highly specialist area.

"Loan agency administration is an area of specialism for Sanne and one that we have been continually investing in over many years. We have developed our own proprietary technology to provide best in class client service, we operate proven procedures and processes and we employ the most talented and experienced team members. Because of this investment and continued commitment, we offer a unique, tailored, and complete solution for our clients to deal with the complex nature of their loan requirements."

Sanne's private debt business provides private debt administration and loan agency services to a global client base. The team comprises more than 185 qualified and highly experienced professionals based across Sanne's global network who service more than 900 structures. Sanne's current loan agency business holds more than 350 loan agency roles, works with more than 150 funds and bank lenders and operates as security trustee in more than 50 countries.

Keith Miller continued: "At a time of global uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, banks which currently have an agency offering may start to look to outsource this administration, in order to achieve cost savings and efficiencies. It is likely that lenders will be seeing increased levels of distressed debt, which would also see them increasingly require the services of an external loan agency."

