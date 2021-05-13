Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Milliardär und "Starinvestor" verdoppelt jetzt seine Position in einem Pennystock
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4572 ISIN: JE00BVRZ8S85 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SANNE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANNE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.05.2021 | 09:04
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sanne launches loan agency business in the Netherlands

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanne, an award-winning global provider of alternative asset and corporate services is launching its loan agency product offering in the Netherlands this week.

Sanne logo

The Dutch loan agency offering, based at Sanne's Amsterdam office, will service cross continental clients in the alternative assets space. It augments Sanne's existing loan agency business operating in London, Madrid, and New York which has long established partnerships with many of the world's leading banks and financial institutions. Sanne services loan agency clients through its global network of offices orientated around the provision of a full suite of loan and bond agency services covering all asset classes which includes direct lending, project finance, LBOs, restructuring, shipping and aircraft finance, corporate finance and receivables.

Keith Miller, Global head of Private Debt at Sanne said: "I am delighted to announce that we are launching our specialist loan agency offering in the Netherlands. The new offering is based on our core Sanne principles of professionalism, innovation and quality and will complement our current highly established loan agency business which provides cost effective and conflict-free solutions for both lenders and borrowers. The Dutch offering will give our global clients even greater breadth and scale of service in this highly specialist area.

"Loan agency administration is an area of specialism for Sanne and one that we have been continually investing in over many years. We have developed our own proprietary technology to provide best in class client service, we operate proven procedures and processes and we employ the most talented and experienced team members. Because of this investment and continued commitment, we offer a unique, tailored, and complete solution for our clients to deal with the complex nature of their loan requirements."

Sanne's private debt business provides private debt administration and loan agency services to a global client base. The team comprises more than 185 qualified and highly experienced professionals based across Sanne's global network who service more than 900 structures. Sanne's current loan agency business holds more than 350 loan agency roles, works with more than 150 funds and bank lenders and operates as security trustee in more than 50 countries.

Keith Miller continued: "At a time of global uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, banks which currently have an agency offering may start to look to outsource this administration, in order to achieve cost savings and efficiencies. It is likely that lenders will be seeing increased levels of distressed debt, which would also see them increasingly require the services of an external loan agency."

Enquiries:
Sivani Pillay, Head of Media and Partner Relations, +352 26 34 56 763, sivani.pillay@sannegroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1475992/Sanne_Logo.jpg

SANNE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.