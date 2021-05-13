ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND -4

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.05.2021
Dow Jones News
13.05.2021 | 09:04
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2021 

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) 
ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2021 
13-May-2021 / 09:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2021 
 
First quarter revenue increased by 9%; OIBDA[1] up 18%; net profit up 58% and FCF[2] increases by RUB 8.4 billion. 
Moscow, Russia - May 13, 2021 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider 
in Russia, today announces its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2021 prepared in accordance with 
IFRS[3]. 
FIRST QUARTER 2021 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
 - Revenue grew by 9% to RUB 132.0 billion compared to 1Q 2020: 
 - OIBDA up 18% to RUB 55.4 billion; 
 - OIBDA margin up 3.3 p.p. to 42.0%; 
 - Net profit up 58% to RUB 11.8 billion; 
 - CAPEX[4] excluding state programs increased by 24% year-on-year to RUB 27.2 billion (20.6% of revenue); 
 - FCF of RUB 2.1 billion following a marked improvement of RUB 8.4 billion; 
 - Net Debt[5] (including lease liabilities) increased by 1% YTD, amounting to RUB 470.7 billion, resulting in a Net 
  Debt/OIBDA ratio of 2.3x. 
 
Key figures for 1Q 2020, RUB mln 
RUB million                1Q 2021 1Q 2020 change, y-o-y 
Revenue                  131,958 121,613 9% 
OIBDA                   55,437 47,082 18% 
OIBDA margin %              42,0%  38,7%  - 
Operating Income             22,672 19,309 17% 
Operating margin %            17,2%  15,9%  - 
Net Income                11,810 7,453  58% 
% of revenue               8,9%  6,1%  - 
Capital Expenditure excl. state programs 27,181 21,873 24% 
% of revenue               20,6%  18,0%  - 
Net debt (incl. lease liabilities)    470,665 471,166 (-0.1%) 
Net debt/ OIBDA              2.3   2.7   - 
FCF                    2,088  (6,358) 8,446

Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "2021 has started off well: the Company's revenue increased by 9%, OIBDA was up 18%, and net profit increased by 58% in the first quarter of 2021. We were also able to significantly improve our free cash flow position, which increased by RUB 8.4 billion over the reporting period.

"The 2025 development strategy adopted by the Board of Directors this quarter puts us on a course to maintain our strong financial and operating results. The updated strategy sharpens our focus on digital transformation and the continuation of a sustainable development model of an integrated provider of digital services and solutions. The pursuit of smart growth in traditional businesses is central to our latest strategic cycle as we seek to maximize return on investment and cash flow. We are also intending to consolidate our leadership and further develop segments such as data centres and cloud services, cybersecurity, online medicine, digital regions and government digital services.

"To meet these strategic ambitions, we will be looking closely at implementing radical cost reductions in traditional businesses, to significantly increase productivity and provide a meaningful uplift on our OIBDA margin as a group.

"Our priority task is to grow OIBDA by one and a half times. A significant part of this goal will be met by our fast-growing businesses, which carry a higher growth multiple than our traditional telecom segments. Furthermore, our new dividend policy will guarantee shareholders an increase in dividend payments, which combined with our growth story, contributes to Rostelecom's attractiveness as an investment."

Vladimir Kirienko, First Vice-President of Rostelecom, commented: "During the first three months of this year, growth in new digital services was accompanied by stable growth in our core services. Our retail segment saw a remarkable pace of growth despite market saturation. We have posted a threefold increase in revenue from the cloud video storage service, our Wink platform, which is gaining in popularity and is now among the top 5 online cinemas in the country. Our flagship product "Rostelecom Key" has passed the 100,000-user milestone, while the number of "Game" tariff subscribers continues to grow, helped by its promotion to the Tele2 Russia client base. We are developing partnerships with large corporations, small and medium-sized businesses and government agencies to offer them a wide range of digital services. Rostelecom experts have, as an example, used our Video Surveillance and Video Analytics platform to enhance the monitoring of solid municipal waste, they have developed a geographic information system for the agro-industrial complex of Udmurtia, we have developed a product to monitor the security of Solar appScreener applications for two international clients. Together with Mail.ru Group, we have also launched the educational platform Sferum, which in just a few weeks reached more than 100,000 school children across the country.

"We are also focusing our efforts on the businesses that are becoming an increasingly significant part of our portfolio, which includes our contribution to the state's Digital Economy program, which seeks to reduce the digital divide in Russia and ensure that businesses and households have equal access to digital infrastructure wherever they are in the country.

"It is also important to highlight the strong results that Tele2 Russia continues demonstrate as it firmly consolidates its leadership in the mobile segment, particularly in terms of NPS and revenue growth rates. The successful transformation of Rostelecom into a digital giant is enabling us to formulate ambitious strategic plans for the coming years, based on our new set of growth objectives that set out to exceed market growth for our innovative clusters."

Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer added: "The company continued to demonstrate consistently strong dynamics across all key financial indicators in 2021, thanks to on-going drive to increase efficiency and optimise costs. Free cash flow, one of our key target indicators, was strong during the quarter to remain positive at the end of the first quarter for the first time in recent years.

"To increase transparency, we have taken steps to clarify the methodology used to calculate net debt, including lease liabilities, a significant part of which is accrued in accordance with IFRS 16. It is important to point out that the new methodology has changed Rostelecom's Net debt/OIBDA ratio, which is purely technical and not due to an actual increase in Rostelecom's debt burden beyond the previously established levels. Rostelecom anticipates that debt levels will remain below a Net debt/OIBDA ratio of 3x on an annualized basis. Corresponding clarifications have been made to the approved dividend policy by adjusting the principles around which the dividend is agreed and paid. The same clarifications will ensure that Rostelecom preserves its credit ratings by S&P, Moody's, Fitch, ACRA and Expert RA.

"While our performance in during the first quarter has exceeded our expectations, macroeconomic risk factors that could negatively impact our results remain and we prefer to be conservative when setting guidance for 2021. We therefore maintain our previously published forecast for 2021, where we expect to see a minimum 5% increase in consolidated revenues and OIBDA, with ?APEX of between RUB 110-115 billion, excluding the implementation of state programs. We may revisit these forecasts over the course of the coming reporting periods."

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Fixed business 

Number of subscribers (million): 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 change, y-o-y 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y 
Internet access         13.5  13.2  2%      13.5  0% 
B2C: Broadband          12.4  12.2  2%      12.4  0% 
B2B: Broadband + VPN       1.1   1.1   6%      1.1   1% 
Pay TV              10.8  10.5  3%      10.8  0% 
Incl. IPTV            6.2   5.7   9%      6.1   2% 
Hosted PBX            0.170  0.128  33%      0.160  6% 
Local telephony services     13.7  15.2  (10%)     14.0  (3%) 
ARPU[6] (RUB):    1Q 2021 1Q 2020 change, y-o-y 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y 
Internet access 
B2C: Broadband    406   397   2%      395   3% 
B2B: Broadband + VPN 3,477  3,368  3%      3,372  3% 
Pay TV        254   257   (1%)     250   2% 
Incl. IPTV      307   319   (4%)     302   2% 
Hosted PBX      977   1,118  (13%)     1,186  (18%) 
Blended ARPU[7]   563   551   2%      546   3%

Mobile business 

1Q 2020 1Q 2019 change, y-o-y 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y 
Data Traffic, incl. MVNO,Pb        1,457  1,087  34%      1,442  1% 
Churn, %                 (8.2%) (9.2%) (1.0 p.p.)  (8.1%) 0.1 p.p. 
Growth of active mobile Internet users, % 19.9%  36.1%  (16.2 p.p.)  20.0%  (0.1 p.p.) 1. The total number of Internet subscribers among households grew by 2% to 12.4 million in the first quarter of 2021

compared to the corresponding period of last year. ARPU also increased by 2% year-on-year to RUB 406. 2. The total number of Internet and VPN subscribers in B2B increased by 6% year-on-year to 1.1 million; ARPU increased

by 3% year-on-year to RUB 3,477. 3. The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 3% to 10.8 million users compared to the corresponding period of last

year, with average ARPU of RUB 254 in B2C; - the number of IPTV subscribers increased by 9% to 6.2 million, and ARPU was RUB 307 in B2C; 4. The number of active mobile Internet users increased by 20% year-on-year during 1Q 2020. Year-on-year growth in

mobile Internet data traffic reached 34% during the first quarter of 2021; while cellular customer base churn

decreased to 8.2%; 5. The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 10% to 13.7 million.

KEY EVENTS RELATING TO Q1 2021 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

Business news - Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services: - within the "Game" tariff plan:

- the tariff has been expanded to subscribers of the Alliance Telecom network, making the plan's most popular

games available to a larger number of subscribers in the Far East;

Revenue generated by the "Game" tariff increased by 13% in the first quarter of 2021. - Digital OTT platform Wink is now among the top 5 online cinema in the country:

- new TV channel packages launched: Transformer, Maximum, Premium as well as a subscription to Greatest Hits

videos;

- launched an AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand) model to provide free access to content by viewing ads;

- together with Tele2 Russia, an "exchange minutes for films" offer has been implemented.

During the first quarter of 2021, the number of Wink customers accessing videos on two or more devices increased by 30% to 2 million. Meanwhile, the number of Wink customers who manage the service using voice assistants tripled during 1Q 2021 to over 50,000. - Rostelecom's "Key solution" continues to expand its functionality:

- Added a video analytics function to track special vehicles and traffic control;

- SIP video monitors for apartments have been introduced;

The "Key solution" surpassed a key milestone of 100,000 users during the first quarter of 2021. - Enhancements to "Smart Home" and home video surveillance services continue to be introduced, including:

- a set of measures have been implemented to improve the service's resistance to DDoS / Brute Force attacks;

Revenue generated from the cloud video storage service has increased threefold. - B2C fibre broadband revenues grew by 13%; - Launched the educational platform "Sferum" jointly with Mail.ru Group, which saw more than 100,000 schoolchildren

became users of the digital educational platform in just a few weeks; - a new platform "Wi-Fi 2.0" was launched for corporate clients with advanced capabilities in terms of statistical

and analytical tools for analyzing user behaviour in a public Wi-Fi network; - Rostelecom continued to expand its digital segment during the first quarter of 2021: - as part of the development of cybersecurity services:

- additional services were introduced to the market:

- a new automated Incident Response Plan (IRP);

- a sandbox service to protect against advanced cyber threats;

- a new version of the Solar appScreener 3.8 source code security product, which now has an innovative

vulnerability analysis function under trial;

- updates made to the Solar webProxy 3.5 secure web gateway with additions in the role model of

differentiation of access rights and flexible export of data from the system;

- The Solar inRights access rights management solution received compatibility certification for 1C: Enterprise

and the Alt Server operating system based on Linux;

- Completion of a large-scale project to monitor and respond to incidents within Rosseti's infrastructure in

Ural;

- Support was provided to Halyk Bank JSC, the largest universal commercial bank in the Republic of Kazakhstan,

with the installation of the Solar Dozor system to prevent the leakage of confidential data in 25 of the bank's

branches;

- supported the Singapore State insurance fund, Central Provident Fund Board (CPF), and Scoot Airlines, a

subsidiary of Singapore Airlines with the integration of Solar appScreener - a service to manage applications'

vulnerability; - Rostelecom also continues to develop its suite of B2B cloud and data centre services:

- Cloud solution DataLine Cloud-152 was certified to operate state information systems and was deployed at two

Moscow-based data centres;

- The TIONIX Virtual Security product received the FSTEC certification (Federal Service for Technical and Export

Control);

- The Internet Technical Center (TCI) was included on the register of domestic IT companies, and has also

received ISO / IEC 27001: 2013 certification;

- A new 300-rack data centre was launched in Novosibirsk; - Operator business segment highlights include: - 10% year-on-year increase in ?2?[8] project revenues; - the first long-term contract was awarded to Rostelecom and Megafon to provide a section of the optical spectrum; - the provision of a 100G link from Frankfurt to Tokyo in preparation for the 2021 Olympic Games as well as a 100G

link to Frankfurt; - Large projects undertaken include: - the development of a geographic information system for an agro-industrial complex at Udmurtia; - the implementation of an agribusiness systems integration project for Agrotech group in the Far East; - The roll out of digital infrastructure required to undertake the Russian national Census in 2021, as part of a

government contract with Rosstat. - Rostelecom's subsidiary, mobile operator Tele2, continues to strengthen its offering and customers can now:

- collect and save up minutes and gigabytes indefinitely;

- Use digital payment cards;

- gain access to online cinema Wink;

- purchase SIM cards at Lukoil gas stations;

- get a terabyte of Internet when buying Samsung gadgets;

- receive paid services regardless of their account balance.

During the year the company increased the number of base stations by almost a third;

Other news - The Rostelecom Board approved the Company's corporate strategy to 2025 and adopted its dividend policy for

2021-2023; - Rostelecom was also recognised during the quarter as:

- the number one provider of public Wi-Fi access points;

- the leading B2B broadband provider by number of subscribers and revenue;

- the leader in the Free Call service market;

- the top provider of virtual PBX clients;

- the number one provider of installed cloud video surveillance cameras. - cloud provider DataLine, a Rostelecom group company, was recognised by Infinidat as the EMEA "Service Provider of

the Year in 2020"; - Rostelecom is included in the Bloomberg 2021 Gender Equality Index. - Tele2 Russia was ranked the best telecommunications employer according to hh.ru, and also received two gold and

three silvers at the Global Top Ranking Performers Awards; - As part of its sustainable strategic development Tele2 Russia collected more than 4,000 old phones in order to be

recycled.

OPERATING REVIEW

Revenue analysis

Revenue structure by services 

RUB million                        1Q 2021  1Q 2020  change 
Mobile                          46,100   40,964  13% 
Broadband                         24,029   21,993  9% 
Digital                          14,149   12,520  13% 
TV services                        9,949   9,489  5% 
Wholesale services                    18,397   17,771  4% 
Interconnect and traffic transit services         4,422   4,247  4% 
VPN                            7,554   7,026  8% 
Rent of channels                     2,476   2,434   2% 
Rent and maintenance of telecommunications infrastructure 3,945   4,064  (3%) 
Fixed telephony                      12,741   14,190  (10%) 
Other services                      6,593   4,686   41% 
Total                           131,958  121,613  9%

Revenue structure by customer segments 

RUB million                 1Q 2021  1Q 2020  change 
B2C                     67,164  62,807  7% 
Corporate customers / Government customers 43,741  38,996  12% 
Operators                  19,973  18,845  6% 
Other                    1,079   964    12% 
Total                    131,958  121,613  9%

In the first quarter of 2021, revenue increased year-on-year by 9% to RUB 132.0 billion, as a result of the following factors: - a 13% increase in revenue from mobile services, mainly due to a higher volume of mobile Internet data consumption

and standard voice services; - 9% growth in revenue from broadband services due to a higher number of subscribers, growth in ARPU as well as

revenues from Internet connection contracts; - a 41% increase in revenues from other services, due to the consolidation of Lukoil-inform operations acquired

during the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as growth in money transfers and mobile payments; - a 13% increase in digital revenues mainly driven by the promotion of cloud and data centres services, the

development of platform-based e-government solutions and other innovative services. The late signing of contracts

with relating to some Digital regions and Cyber security projects also had an impact.

Operating income analysis

Breakdown of operating expenses 

RUB million                              1Q 2021  1Q 2020  change 
Personnel costs                            (34,170) (32,190) 6% 
Depreciation, Amortization and impairment losses of non-current assets (31,656) (26,765) 18% 
Interconnection charges                        (23,627) (21,429) 10% 
Materials, repairs and maintenance, utilities             (9,591)  (8,840)  8% 
Gain on the disposal of PPE and intangible assets           2,545   1,359   87% 
Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost     1,295   (1,163)  - 
Other operating income                         5,202   5,657   (8%) 
Other operating expenses                        (19,284) (18,933) 2% 
Total operating expenses                        (109,286) (102,304) 7%

In the first quarter of 2021, operating expenses increased by 7% compared to the corresponding period of 2020, to amount to RUB 109.3 billion, largely due to the following factors: - 18% increase (of RUB 4.9 bln) in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses for non-current assets, due to an

increase in depreciation charges associated with new objects, intangible assets and leases; - 10% increase (of RUB 2.2 bln) in interconnection charges, due to increased direct costs as well as higher traffic

caused by the pandemic and the widespread transition to remote communications; - 6% growth (of RUB 2.0 billion) in personnel costs, mainly due to an increase in the share of high-paid employees

with skills in digital business; - charges relating to the impairment of amortized financial assets amounted to RUB 2.5 billion as a result of the

Company's new provisioning method based on projections of credit losses for certain counterparts or its groups; - an 87% increase in gains from the disposal of PPE and intangible assets, amounting to RUB 1.2 billion, was recorded

mainly due better results in the disposal of real estate.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 17% year-on-year to RUB 22.7 billion.

OIBDA for 1Q 2021 increased by 18% to RUB 55.4 billion. OIBDA dynamics were influenced by revenue growth, as well as by the changes in operating expenses referred to above. OIBDA margin for 1Q 2021 increased by 3.3 p.p. to reach 42.0%.

Net Income Analysis

Profit before tax increased by 56% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2021 to RUB 15.1 billion. This was mainly due to the increase in operating profit and the absence of foreign exchange losses during the reporting period.

Income tax in 1Q 2021 amounted to RUB 3.3 billion, compared to RUB 2.3 billion during the corresponding period of 2020, following the increase in profit before tax.

Net profit increased by 58% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2021 to reach RUB 11.8 billion.

Financial review

Net operating cash flow for 1Q 2021 increased by 74% to reach RUB 28.7 billion, compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, the cash outflow for investments in non-current assets, excluding state programmes, increased by 24% to RUB 27.2 billion (20.6% of revenue). Taking into account state programs, this figure increased by 18% to RUB 30.7 billion (23.3% of revenue).

Free cash flow for Q1 2021 amounted to RUB 2.1 billion, a year-on-year improvement of RUB 8.4 billion. This improvement is mainly due to the growth in OIBDA, as well as lower repayments of accounts payable compared to 1Q 2020.

Free Cash Flow (RUB, billion)

As at March 31, 2020, the Group's total debt (including lease liabilities) remained flat compared to the beginning of the year, amounting to RUB 510.1 billion. 100% of the Group's total debt remains rouble-denominated as at March 31st , 2021.

As at March 31, 2021, the Group's net debt (including lease liabilities) increased by 1% since the beginning of the year to RUB 470.7 billion. The company's debt burden over the past 12 months has decreased from 2.7x to 2.3x net debt/ OIBDA[9] (including lease liabilities). OTHER INFORMATION: CONFERENCE CALL

Rostelecom's management will hold a conference call and webcast today at 4:00 PM (Moscow), 3:00 PM (CET), 2:00 PM (UK) and 9:00 AM (NYT). To participate in the conference call, please dial:

UK/ International: +44 (0) 330 336 9125

USA: +1 929 477 0324

Russia: +7 (495) 213 1767

Confirmation Code (ENG): 8450902

Confirmation Code (RUS): 8589944

A webcast of the conference call will only be available in English. To access the webcast please follow the link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/rostelecom20210513/en

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website

https://www.company.rt.ru/ir/results_and_presentations/financials/IFRS/2021/1 /

* * *

APPENDICES 1. Reconciliation of OIBDA; 2. Statement of Comprehensive Income for Q1 2021; 3. Statement of Cash Flows for Q1 2021; 4. Statement of Financial Position for Q1 2021.

APPENDIX 1: RECONCILIATION OF OIBDA

OIBDA is a non-U.S. GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure, which the Company defines as operating income before depreciation and amortisation as well as some certain expenses. We believe that OIBDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations, including our ability to finance capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt.

The following indicators are not taken into account in the calculation of OIBDA: - Expenses related to the long-term management incentive programme, implying accruals in personnel costs line; - Expenses related to non-government pension insurance. 

RUB million                              1Q 2021 1Q 2020 change 
Operating income                           22,672  19,309  17% 
Plus amortisation                           (31,656) (26,765) 18% 
Plus expenses related to the long-term management incentive programme (834)  (714)  17% 
Plus expenses related to non-government pension insurance       275   294   (6%) 
OIBDA                                 55,437  47,082  18% 
OIBDA margin, %                            42.0%  38.7%

APPENDIX 2: Statement of Comprehensive Income for Q1 2021 

Three-month period ended 
                                           31 March (unaudited) 
                                                 2020 
                                           2021 
                                                 (restated)* 
Revenue                                        131,958  121,613 
Operating expenses 
Wages, salaries, other benefits and payroll taxes                   (34,170)  (32,190) 
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses                   (31,656)  (26,765) 
Interconnection charges                                (23,627)  (21,429) 
Materials, utilities, repairs and maintenance                     (9,591)  (8,840) 
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets        2,545   1,359 
Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost            1,295   (1,163) 
Other operating income                                5,202   5,657 
Other operating expenses                               (19,284)  (18,933) 
Total operating expenses, net                             (109,286) (102,304) 
Operating profit                                   22,672   19,309 
Share of net profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures              18     166 
Finance costs                                     (8,893)  (8,859) 
Other investing and financial gain, net                        1,282   646 
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net                           53     (1,543) 
Profit before income tax                               15,132   9,719 
Income tax expense                                  (3,322)  (2,266) 
Profit for the period                                 11,810   7,453 
Other comprehensive income 
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations               12     419 
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax                 12     419 
Total comprehensive income for the period                       11,822   7,872 
Profit attributable to: 
Equity holders of the Group                              11,594   7,250 
Non-controlling interests                               216    203 
Total comprehensive income attributable to: 
Equity holders of the Group                              11,606   7,669 
Non-controlling interests                               216    203 
Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Group -           3.46    2.81 
basic (in roubles)

Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Group - diluted (in roubles) 3.40    2.75

APPENDIX 3: Statement of Cash Flows for Q1 2021 

Three-month period ended 
 
                                                31 March (unaudited) 
                                                     2020 
                                                2021 
                                                     (restated) 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Profit before tax                                       15,132   9,719 
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to cash generated from operations 
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses                        31,656   26,765 
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets            (2,545)  (1,359) 
Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost                 (1,295)  1,163 
Share of net profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures                  (18)    (166) 
Finance costs excluding finance costs on employee benefit obligations             8,884   8,848 
Other investing and financial gain, net                            (1,282)  (646) 
Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net                               (53)    1,543 
Share-based motivation program                                 788    772 
 
Increase in accounts receivable and contract assets                      (8,878)  (9,428) 
Increase in employee benefits                                 193    257 
(Increase)/decrease in inventories                               (187)   407 
Decrease in accounts payable, provisions and accrued expenses                 (2,528)  (10,807) 
Increase in contract costs, prepayments and other assets                    (622)   (1,488) 
Increase in other liabilities                                 523    1,425 
Cash generated from operations before income tax and interests paid              39,768   27,005 
Interest paid                                         (8,938)  (8,017) 
Income tax refund                                       42     7 
Income tax paid                                        (2,184)  (2,497) 
Net cash from operating activities                               28,688   16,498 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets                (30,687)  (25,901) 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and assets held for   3,235   1,617 
sale 
Acquisition of financial assets                                (2,891)  (2,347) 
Proceeds from disposals of financial assets                          4,023   1,109 
Interest received                                       424    199 
Subsidy from Government                                    428    1,229 
Dividends received                                       143    52 
Purchase of subsidiaries and business, net of cash acquired                  (750)   (113,366) 
Acquisition of equity accounted investees                           (176)   (25) 
Net cash used in investing activities                             (26,251)  (137,433) 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Issue of share capital                                     -     66,000 
Purchase of treasury shares                                  (314)   - 
Proceeds from bank and corporate loans                             110,177  342,307 
Repayment of bank and corporate loans                             (110,907) (305,630) 
Proceeds from bonds                                      -     30,000 
Repayment of bonds                                       -     (4) 
Repayment of promissory notes                                 -     (2) 
Proceeds from / (repayment of) other non-current financing liabilities             -     (7) 
Repayment of lease liabilities                                 (3,585)  (3,003) 
Acquisition of non-controlling interest                            -     (19) 
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Group                          72     - 
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries                 (830)   (233) 
Net cash (used in)/from financing activities                          (5,387)  129,409 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents                  32     (206) 
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents                      (2,918)  8,268 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period                    31,215   19,955 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period                       28,297   28,223

APPENDIX 4: Statement of Financial Position for Q1 2021 

31 March  31 December 
                             2021    2020 
                             (unaudited) (audited) 
Assets 
Non-current assets 
Property, plant and equipment              573,428   575,356 
Goodwill and other intangible assets           142,275   141,321 
Right of use assets                   96,642   95,733 
Trade and other accounts receivable           6,337    6,317 
Investments in associates and joint ventures       10,773   10,896 
Other financial assets                  784     815 
Other non-current assets                 13,308   12,975 
Deferred tax assets                   9,128    8,970 
Contract assets                     1,054    972 
Contract costs                      16,190   16,326 
Total non-current assets                 869,919   869,681 
Current assets 
Inventories                       10,979   10,792 
Contract assets                     7,837    6,710 
Contract costs                      722     674 
Trade and other accounts receivable           61,688   50,154 
Prepayments                       8,136    8,953 
Prepaid income tax                    1,633    1,377 
Other financial assets                  11,168   11,482 
Other current assets                   6,726    7,892 
Cash and cash equivalents                28,297   31,215 
Asset classified as held for sale            829     831 
Total current assets                   138,015   130,080 
Total assets                       1,007,934  999,761 
Equity and liabilities 
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Group 
Share capital                      95     95 
Treasury shares                     (14,670)  (14,374) 
Retained earnings and other reserves           206,710   194,409 
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Group 192,135   180,130 
Non-controlling interests                38,086   37,546 
Total equity                       230,221   217,676 
Non-current liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                   352,693   372,406 
Lease liabilities                    87,965   86,392 
Employee benefits                    6,863    6,670 
Deferred tax liabilities                 44,916   41,494 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses          1,204    1,580 
Contract liabilities                   14,986   15,811 
Provisions                        5,354    5,848 
Other non-current financial liabilities         10,926   10,912 
Other non-current liabilities              36,572   32,831 
Total non-current liabilities              561,479   573,944 
Current liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                   51,478   32,535 
Lease liabilities                    17,994   17,399 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses          84,158   96,022 
Income tax payable                    1,196    3,023 
Contract liabilities                   29,913   34,680 
Provisions                        10,988   9,413

